Never Store These 2 Vegetables Together, Here's Why

Spinach and tomatoes certainly taste amazing when paired together. Whether tossed into a large bowl with some creamy mozzarella, olive oil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, mixed with red pepper flakes to combine with pasta, or sautéed and served alongside baked fish or eggs, they make an outstanding duo. That is, until you put them in the fridge together. Once you store them side by side, the spinach will become soggy and start wilting at an accelerated pace.

Which is why, if you never want to let another bag of spinach go bad again, it's crucial to understand the reason this happens. Tomatoes are classified as climacteric fruits (no, they're not actually veggies). This means that they continue to ripen even after they're harvested, which is regulated in part by a plant hormone called ethylene, also known as the ripening hormone.

While this natural gaseous plant hormone is crucial because it acts as the messenger that tells fruits it's time to ripen, too much of it can backfire and lead to rapid spoilage in certain plants, such as spinach, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumbers, and leafy greens. This happens because once the gas is released and comes in contact with ethylene-sensitive plants, the plant hormone binds to cell receptors. It then activates enzymes that not only soften tissues but also turn starches into sugars and break down chlorophyll. As a result, the spinach leaves quickly turn limp and yellow or brown.