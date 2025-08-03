Never Let Another Bag Of Spinach Go Bad Again With This Preservation Technique

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if spinach is a constant, almost daily ingredient in your home meals, it can still spoil. If you buy your leafy greens in bunches, they may end up dried out and wilted, and pre-bagged veggies can sort of just turn into compost. Paper towels are a great hack for extending the life of refrigerated spinach, but even so, it can sometimes get forgotten in the back or bottom of the fridge. But you can potentially store these veggies for years with this trick: freeze-drying.

If you're not already in the freeze-drying game, freeze dryers, like this ZZKD model, can be quite pricey. But, while you can get (sort of) similar results with a home dehydrator (like this COSORI), these devices use heat to remove only about 70% to 95% of moisture. And dehydrated foods will possibly only retain about 60% to 75% of any given food's nutrients. A freeze dryer, on the other hand, uses extremely cold temperatures and a vacuum to remove up to 99% of moisture. Plus, freeze-dried foods retain more nutrients (up to 97%) and have a much longer shelf life — two or three decades, rather than around a year or less.

The texture of your spinach will certainly change, so you won't necessarily be using it in cold, succulent salads. But there are plenty of uses for freeze-dried spinach, and it's really simple to make.