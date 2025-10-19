Considering that around 10 major companies own the majority of the food brands we know and love, it may not shock you to find out that Mars (aka Mars Inc.) owns a savory shelf favorite that's bound to end up in your cart the next time you hit the grocery store. Ben's Original, a rice company that has been on the market since the 1940s, is actually owned by Mars Inc. The much larger company is oft known for its confectionary offerings, but it produces much more than sugary treats. If you previously thought that favorites like Skittles, M&Ms, and Snickers were independent brands, think again — Mars Inc. owns them all.

Mars Inc. is also responsible for the rebrand of Ben's Original: The brand was previously known as Uncle Ben's and changed to its new name in 2020. A widening understanding of social awareness led to the brand's decision to shift away from its original name and packaging. Additionally, Mars Inc. pushed for adjustments to further the brand revamp in 2025, including a newly released global platform entitled Keep It Original. (Consumers had varying reactions to the change of pace, which might look familiar when compared to the response Cracker Barrel received when it started cutting corners with food and briefly changed its logo in 2025.)

Mars Inc. has intentionally worked with customers to ensure it promotes more inclusive branding that doesn't make its consumer base feel alienated in the process. The company aims to present quality food products that are comprised of reliable ingredients and based around notions of community as it overlaps into our food culture. In particular, Ben's Original is focused on relatively health-conscious products that get you a solid meal in a short time.