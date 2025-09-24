Why This Popular Chain's Green Beans Don't Taste Like Grandma's Anymore

Sometimes a restaurant's legacy isn't enough to save it from the subsequent backlash resulting from down-sloping food quality. It's even more difficult to win back customers who once considered themselves longtime fans when new decor and menu changes feel misaligned. In Cracker Barrel's case, the restaurant chain has fallen to criticism over its once-beloved dishes. Cheapening preparatory practices have taken over company culture, resulting in fan-favorites like its green beans losing their homemade appeal. In an attempt to save money amidst lessening guest turnout, this dish is not what you would've tasted at the height of the chain's success (and certainly isn't what Grandma would've served you).

Previous employees have shed some light on the unsavory practices the company has made them act on in order to save money. Some mentioned that they had to prepare various dishes in plastic bags, while others noted they were made to take (otherwise fresh) biscuits and freeze them after baking, to later be reheated prior to serving. The truth is this practice is not relegated specifically to bread products. Other employees have also unveiled that similar practices are standard for menu items like meatloaf and green beans.

Other side dishes like pinto beans and carrots are also precooked and rewarmed later, all in an effort to cut prep times. Overall guest experience has fallen, and the once-homemade tasting meals at Cracker Barrel are not what they used to be. Many guests have expressed their disconcerted feelings online about the company's shift in lesser quality products and preparation practices, negatively affecting the restaurant's reputation. All said, if you're still planning to visit this Southern staple, it'd be best to consider avoiding these eight dishes.