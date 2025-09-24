Why This Popular Chain's Green Beans Don't Taste Like Grandma's Anymore
Sometimes a restaurant's legacy isn't enough to save it from the subsequent backlash resulting from down-sloping food quality. It's even more difficult to win back customers who once considered themselves longtime fans when new decor and menu changes feel misaligned. In Cracker Barrel's case, the restaurant chain has fallen to criticism over its once-beloved dishes. Cheapening preparatory practices have taken over company culture, resulting in fan-favorites like its green beans losing their homemade appeal. In an attempt to save money amidst lessening guest turnout, this dish is not what you would've tasted at the height of the chain's success (and certainly isn't what Grandma would've served you).
Previous employees have shed some light on the unsavory practices the company has made them act on in order to save money. Some mentioned that they had to prepare various dishes in plastic bags, while others noted they were made to take (otherwise fresh) biscuits and freeze them after baking, to later be reheated prior to serving. The truth is this practice is not relegated specifically to bread products. Other employees have also unveiled that similar practices are standard for menu items like meatloaf and green beans.
Other side dishes like pinto beans and carrots are also precooked and rewarmed later, all in an effort to cut prep times. Overall guest experience has fallen, and the once-homemade tasting meals at Cracker Barrel are not what they used to be. Many guests have expressed their disconcerted feelings online about the company's shift in lesser quality products and preparation practices, negatively affecting the restaurant's reputation. All said, if you're still planning to visit this Southern staple, it'd be best to consider avoiding these eight dishes.
Other Cracker Barrel controversies
Unfortunately for Cracker Barrel, its decreased food quality and microwaved veggies weren't the only controversy it has found itself in. Many customers were distraught about the updates to much of its menu; and those who have experienced some of the menu updates which have already begun feel that the quality of the food is lost on bigger focuses on alcoholic beverages. This was a questionable decision, considering the fact that the company hadn't served them previously.
Cracker Barrel also experienced scathing criticism after its announcement that the near 50-year-standing logo would experience a new, soulless redesign. After announcing the sanitized version of Cracker Barrel's very well-known logo, the company has seen a concerning downtick in stock value. Customers were unhappy with the new, staunchly corporate branding that was presented at the end of August 2025. Many expressed that the company isolated itself from its customer base with these new minimalistic decisions.
Despite the fact that a rebrand is pretty common for longer-standing restaurants and businesses hoping to draw younger clientele, the onslaught of criticism pressured Cracker Barrel to dial back its original plans for updates. This included a complete overhaul of interior decorations, scaling back trinkets, and pulling away from the quintessential nostalgic, country feel of its dining rooms. The many controversies certainly do not point in a positive direction for the company, though some consider that the chain isn't quite at the level of no return just yet.