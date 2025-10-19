Costco Shoppers Still Can't Figure Out Why This Fan-Favorite Snack Vanished For Good
Sometimes the bell tolls for even the best products at Costco. Many of us are sad to see that Costco has discontinued numerous favorite food items over the years, and the story continues. This time, the world of protein bars has been left without a fan-favorite, surprising many who loved the bar.
So, as you peruse our ultimate list ranking Kirkland Signature Protein Bars, you'll notice that Kirkland Cinnamon Roll Protein Bars are absent, despite being a favorite of many. One Reddit user lamented, "It was tied with the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor as my favorite, so I'm pretty bummed," while another mentioned, "They've been out at our store for months. They're my bf's favorite."
There has been no official statement regarding why the bar was discontinued, though one Reddit poster suggested, "I believe they were far less popular than the cookie dough and brownie ones." Of course, other high-quality Kirkland Signature brand protein bars are still available at Costco. These include the high-ranking Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and the top bar on our list of Kirkland Signature brand bars, the Chewy Protein Bar, among others.
Finding a good protein bar
When seeking out a new protein bar, it's a good idea to aim for one that balances quality ingredients with good flavor. For example, you might look for high protein content and lower sugar to determine if the bar is a healthy choice for your individual needs. Considering flavor, it's key to avoid the unpleasant texture of some protein powders used to make the bar, along with less-than-flavorful ingredients.
For lovers of the no-longer-available Kirkland Cinnamon Roll Protein Bar, the cinnamon taste was a highlight. To get a sense of what else is possible, check out our list of the best protein bars across multiple brands, which offers numerous descriptions of how delicious a well-crafted protein bar can taste. The Clif Builders Protein bars, for instance, combine rich flavors — often chocolate — with lower sugar counts and 16 to 20 grams of protein per full-sized bar. The well-crafted Kirkland Signature Chewy Protein Bar balances a moderately high protein content (10 grams) with lower sugar (6 grams) and features peanuts, chocolate chips, chocolate, and hint of peanut butter, without the gritty protein powder texture. There's so much out there that, despite the loss of Costco's Cinnamon Roll bar, you're bound to find something else you'll love.