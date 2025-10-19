Costco Shoppers Still Can't Figure Out Why This Fan-Favorite Snack Vanished For Good

Sometimes the bell tolls for even the best products at Costco. Many of us are sad to see that Costco has discontinued numerous favorite food items over the years, and the story continues. This time, the world of protein bars has been left without a fan-favorite, surprising many who loved the bar.

So, as you peruse our ultimate list ranking Kirkland Signature Protein Bars, you'll notice that Kirkland Cinnamon Roll Protein Bars are absent, despite being a favorite of many. One Reddit user lamented, "It was tied with the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough flavor as my favorite, so I'm pretty bummed," while another mentioned, "They've been out at our store for months. They're my bf's favorite."

There has been no official statement regarding why the bar was discontinued, though one Reddit poster suggested, "I believe they were far less popular than the cookie dough and brownie ones." Of course, other high-quality Kirkland Signature brand protein bars are still available at Costco. These include the high-ranking Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and the top bar on our list of Kirkland Signature brand bars, the Chewy Protein Bar, among others.