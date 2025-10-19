Everything You Need To Know About Dollar Tree's Larger Warehouse-Style Stores

The Dollar Tree can make you feel like you hit the jackpot with its treasure trove of inexpensive items lining the shelves. From fun holiday finds to grocery and kitchen essentials, the discount variety store has lots to offer, such as one Dollar Tree find that will give your stove a clean and aesthetic makeover. While most Dollar Tree stores are small to moderate in size, shoppers might be surprised to learn that there are supersized, warehouse-like versions of the store in select cities in the United States.

These larger stores are often referred to by superfans and influencers as XL Dollar Trees or Dollar Tree warehouses, not to be confused with the distribution centers where Dollar Tree stores its massive supply. The buildings of these bigger stores have a larger footprint, which means more room for housing various must-have discount items like the Dollar Tree storage solution for super organized drinks and snacks.

The bad news is that these extra-large Dollar Trees are not exactly easy to pinpoint on the map. Perhaps that's why some people refer to them as secret XL Dollar Trees, particularly since the store doesn't specify the location of the XL stores on its website. Luckily, some savvy shoppers have located these stores and shared them on social media for others to enjoy.