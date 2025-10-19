Everything You Need To Know About Dollar Tree's Larger Warehouse-Style Stores
The Dollar Tree can make you feel like you hit the jackpot with its treasure trove of inexpensive items lining the shelves. From fun holiday finds to grocery and kitchen essentials, the discount variety store has lots to offer, such as one Dollar Tree find that will give your stove a clean and aesthetic makeover. While most Dollar Tree stores are small to moderate in size, shoppers might be surprised to learn that there are supersized, warehouse-like versions of the store in select cities in the United States.
These larger stores are often referred to by superfans and influencers as XL Dollar Trees or Dollar Tree warehouses, not to be confused with the distribution centers where Dollar Tree stores its massive supply. The buildings of these bigger stores have a larger footprint, which means more room for housing various must-have discount items like the Dollar Tree storage solution for super organized drinks and snacks.
The bad news is that these extra-large Dollar Trees are not exactly easy to pinpoint on the map. Perhaps that's why some people refer to them as secret XL Dollar Trees, particularly since the store doesn't specify the location of the XL stores on its website. Luckily, some savvy shoppers have located these stores and shared them on social media for others to enjoy.
How to find Dollar Tree XL stores
While it's somewhat a matter of speculation where the XL Dollar Trees are located, its clear that one of the supersized stores is located in Burlington, North Carolina, about 60 miles northwest of Raleigh. As you enter this store you'll see a sign that reads, "Welcome to one of the largest Dollar Tree stores in the world."
This XL store offers a lot of amenities, including frozen and refrigerated foods, a Crafter's Square, Snack Zone, greeting cards, and bagged ice. According to one Redditor discussing how to track down XL stores in the r/DollarTree subreddit, "any store on the app that says they have ALL, not some, but ALL of these amenities are typically big stores." Additionally, some of the larger stores may be old Walgreens or CVS locations that have been renovated.
Dollar Tree superfans in the Midwest might want to visit Orland Park, Illinois, a suburb located about 25 miles southwest of Chicago, which is home to a modern, clean-looking Dollar Tree superstore. There's also at least one XL Dollar Tree in New York with possible name-brand finds shoppers don't want to miss out on, however, it might take some asking around in your community to figure out the exact location. Social media influencers aren't always forthcoming about where these XL Dollar Trees are located, however, shoppers can check out other useful discount store tips like how to get even better deals at Dollar Tree with "bonus buys."