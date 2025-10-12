Give Your Stovetop A Clean And Aesthetic Makeover With One Dollar Tree Find

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether your stove has seen better days or you want to add some color to your kitchen, using stove covers is an easy way to customize your cooking space. The best part is, they are super inexpensive, especially when you buy them from the place with better deals: Dollar Tree.

Stove burner covers are among the many budget-friendly kitchen essentials you should be grabbing from Dollar Tree. The store's Cooking Concepts Stove Burner Cover includes one large and one small cover to accommodate different-sized burners, and the pack retails for just $1.25. The covers are round and made of tin, which makes wiping them clean a breeze. Bear in mind that they are not dishwasher-safe, however, since tin rusts and warps in the dishwasher. The pattern choices vary per store but might include a seasonal theme, wine bottles, a cartoon chef, or simple geometric design. If you don't love the options, it's also easy enough to give these stove covers a mini-makeover. Simply spray them with rust-resistant spray paint in a color of your choice (in a well-ventilated area or outdoors) and allow them to dry fully before using them.

These inexpensive burner covers are perfect for covering old electric stoves that have worn and rusted coils or new electric coil cooktops that you want to maintain, making them more aesthetically appealing while preventing hard-to-clean spills. Just remember to only cover the burners when the stove is not in use and to remove them when you're ready to cook.