Costco's Dutch Oven Combo Is A Favorite Among Shoppers For A Reason

Costco shoppers are singing the praises of the Tramontina enameled cast-iron Dutch oven set, and the excitement doesn't seem to be dying down. Said one user on their Instagram reel, "These Dutch ovens are amazing. My favorite color is the green. Heavy, durable and will last a very long time." The sets come in red and teal as well as the popular sage green and a neutral cream.

But the colors aren't the only thing driving shoppers to their nearest Costco to get their hands on the set. The ovens offer ample size, with some celebrating on TikTok that they are "perfect for soup season". While some shoppers on Reddit have commented on the fact that the pots chip easily, the feedback is otherwise hugely positive for this Costco find.

Boasting great quality, the two-piece stovetop dishes are also appreciated for their affordable price. Pricier Dutch ovens are likely to come in at $250 to $450. The Tramontina cookware won't break the bank, but there's no compromise on quality. Thanks to its enamel coating, the dish is nonreactive, which means you can cook all your tomato soups and dishes that use a tipple of alcohol without worrying about damage. The pots also offer higher heat retention, which means you can chef it up with confidence, knowing every ingredient in the pot will be cooked thoroughly.