The Simple Ingredient Swap For High-Protein Buffalo Chicken Dip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Who doesn't love a spicy, creamy buffalo chicken dip on game day or for a tasty party appetizer? Made to mimic the flavor of buffalo chicken wings, the main ingredients in this baked dip typically include shredded cheese, shredded chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, and cream cheese to make it extra creamy. However, if you want to give your buffalo chicken dip a healthy protein boost, simply replace the cream cheese with another creamy but more nutrient-rich ingredient: cottage cheese.

Cottage cheese is an excellent source of protein, with ½ cup of 2% cottage cheese containing around 12 grams of protein. It's made by adding an acid, such as bacterial cultures or vinegar, to milk, which causes it to separate into curds and whey. The protein-rich curds are cut into pieces and cooked to produce cottage cheese.

Its creamy, milky, tangy flavor makes cottage cheese the secret to higher-protein banana pudding and the perfect ingredient swap for creamy protein mashed potatoes. These features also make cottage cheese ideal for buffalo chicken dip, not to mention a more nutritious option than cream cheese. Follow a few tips on how to incorporate this wholesome ingredient for the perfect protein-packed party appetizer.