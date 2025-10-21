Why We Always Avoid Buying Costco's Kirkland Brand Chardonnay

It's always a great feeling when you can grab a quality wine on a budget, and it's especially rewarding when that find comes from an easily accessible store like Costco. With a veritably endless array of options to choose from, though, it's inevitable that some wines at Costco are going to be better than others. And unfortunately for chardonnay lovers, Costco's Kirkland Signature selection comes out on the losing end of many comparisons.

Chardonnay may be an incredibly popular dry wine that pairs well with many dishes, but in an examination of the best and worst bargain wines to buy at Costco, the house brand chardonnay found itself in the unfavorable worst category. Described by our reviewer as a "butter bomb," this bottle isn't exactly the nuanced companion that many chardonnays are. Rather, it's an untempered blast of buttery notes that may ultimately leave you wanting something lighter. When it comes down to brass tacks, with so many budget-friendly wines available at Costco (including other chardonnays), there's simply no good reason why this one should make it to your cart ahead of the others.