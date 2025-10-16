Creamy Mexican Spaghetti Is Only A Few Ingredients Away
If you are tired of your usual pasta bowls, consider a creamy Mexican dish that is fast, affordable, and calls for just a few ingredients. Nicknamed green spaghetti thanks to its gorgeous verdant hue, this staple in Mexican and Mexican American kitchens has been gaining traction with a wider audience, and for good reason. The unique fusion dish brings together some of the most beloved and affordable comfort foods: al dente spaghetti tossed in a creamy sauce made with roasted poblano peppers.
Green spaghetti is considered by some to be a delicious struggle meal. Poblano peppers are inexpensive and abundant in Mexico, and Stateside, they are also commonly found in grocery stores at a significantly lower cost than bell peppers. Traditional Mexican spaghetti should be made with crema Mexicana, an essential ingredient in any Mexican kitchen, and of course, noodles. Green spaghetti can also be made with cream cheese, sour cream, or any other dairy ingredient you have kicking around (though it should be noted that cream cheese gives it a tangy kick that can't be beat). The dish is thought to have been introduced to Mexico by Italian immigrants sometime in the late 19th century. Eventually, it made its way Stateside and has found particular popularity in Texas, where it can be found served as a side at barbecues and on restaurant menus.
Roasted poblanos are key for Mexican spaghetti
Poblano peppers are considered mildly hot and, while fairly large, are a little skinnier than bell peppers and sport a pointy tip. They are best eaten peeled and deseeded, and this is easiest to do after cooking. Traditionally, poblano peppers are roasted, cut up into strips and then served in a cream sauce, with a side of tortillas in a Mexican dish called rajas poblanas. The roasted poblanos have a smoky, subtly spicy flavor, which plays perfectly against the light, salty queso fresco that is sprinkled on top as a garnish.
Green spaghetti is essentially an adaptation of this dish, with the main difference being that the roasted poblanos are blended up with chicken stock and then simmered with crema Mexicana on the stovetop to create a velvety, emulsified sauce perfect for coating pasta. The dish has soared in popularity, and some common add-ins include coriander, jalapeño peppers for extra heat, as well as onion and garlic to add some depth of flavor to the sauce. While it's easy to whip up at home, if you happen to be in Texas, you can try your luck at restaurants by asking if green spaghetti is available as an off-menu item.