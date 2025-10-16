Creamy Mexican Spaghetti Is Only A Few Ingredients Away

If you are tired of your usual pasta bowls, consider a creamy Mexican dish that is fast, affordable, and calls for just a few ingredients. Nicknamed green spaghetti thanks to its gorgeous verdant hue, this staple in Mexican and Mexican American kitchens has been gaining traction with a wider audience, and for good reason. The unique fusion dish brings together some of the most beloved and affordable comfort foods: al dente spaghetti tossed in a creamy sauce made with roasted poblano peppers.

Green spaghetti is considered by some to be a delicious struggle meal. Poblano peppers are inexpensive and abundant in Mexico, and Stateside, they are also commonly found in grocery stores at a significantly lower cost than bell peppers. Traditional Mexican spaghetti should be made with crema Mexicana, an essential ingredient in any Mexican kitchen, and of course, noodles. Green spaghetti can also be made with cream cheese, sour cream, or any other dairy ingredient you have kicking around (though it should be noted that cream cheese gives it a tangy kick that can't be beat). The dish is thought to have been introduced to Mexico by Italian immigrants sometime in the late 19th century. Eventually, it made its way Stateside and has found particular popularity in Texas, where it can be found served as a side at barbecues and on restaurant menus.