Illinois' Oldest Restaurant Is A Pre-Civil War Institution You Don't Want To Miss
Tucked away in Long Grove, Illinois, is a hidden gem that has been in operation since before the Civil War. With its red-carpeted flooring, wood-paneled walls, and retro slot machines, there is so much to get excited about beyond the restaurant's menu. That's right, The Village Tavern has been operational since 1847, which is nearly as hard to believe as its expansive menu offerings.
Serving up a wide range of dishes from steak to shrimp and fresh-made soups to burgers, you'll surely find something to write home about when you pay this iconic spot a visit. Menu highlights include garlic cheese curds, as well as a signature tavern chili — which might leave you wondering about the ingredient that makes tavern-style chili unique. Guests can also order a rack of ribs, as well as German classics like pork schnitzel and bratwurst. You won't want to skip the dessert menu either, which boasts a chocolate flourless torte, old fashioned root beer floats, and apple pie. Though, even with all that variety, you won't find Illinois' unofficial state snack food, popcorn, on the menu.
The Village Tavern features a wide-stretching 35-foot, solid mahogany bar, where you can sit down and enjoy many craft beers on tap. Its selection makes sense, considering this eatery's proximity to Chicago, the beer-loving city with the most breweries in the U.S. The restaurant features a big outdoor seating area as well, in addition to the many tables to dine at inside. Maintaining a 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google reviews, guests state that this establishment is a local favorite, remarking on the food quality and historic significance.
The Village Tavern is known for more than food
The Village Tavern opened nearly 200 years ago in Illinois' Lake County. A lesser-known fact about the surrounding area is that it was previously home to German settlers, which is why you'll see a few German classics on the menu. The bar and restaurant started in a wagon shop, owned by John Zimmer. Providing travelers a place to eat and be merry, it transformed into The Village Tavern we know today in 1849.
In addition to its menu offerings, the establishment also hosts live music every week. You can experience the musical talent of Daniel Cronson on Wednesdays, as well as Roger Pauly on Friday nights. Meanwhile, throughout the month of October, Alpine Thunder takes the stage every Saturday and Sunday afternoon. For those who love a bit of pool hall fun, the restaurant has also announced the opening of its billiards room, which is open Monday through Sunday evenings. You may even be able to join one of its regular leagues if you live in the area.
That isn't all, though. The Village Tavern also hosts myriad events and community programming like its celebration of Apple Fest, and performances by Trinity Irish Dance School over St. Patrick's weekend. You can swing by for an occasional vintage market, and open mic programming on Mondays, too. The establishment also hosts themed nights like Country Girls Night, where specialty menu offers are available for both food and drinks.