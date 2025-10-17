Illinois' Oldest Restaurant Is A Pre-Civil War Institution You Don't Want To Miss

Tucked away in Long Grove, Illinois, is a hidden gem that has been in operation since before the Civil War. With its red-carpeted flooring, wood-paneled walls, and retro slot machines, there is so much to get excited about beyond the restaurant's menu. That's right, The Village Tavern has been operational since 1847, which is nearly as hard to believe as its expansive menu offerings.

Serving up a wide range of dishes from steak to shrimp and fresh-made soups to burgers, you'll surely find something to write home about when you pay this iconic spot a visit. Menu highlights include garlic cheese curds, as well as a signature tavern chili — which might leave you wondering about the ingredient that makes tavern-style chili unique. Guests can also order a rack of ribs, as well as German classics like pork schnitzel and bratwurst. You won't want to skip the dessert menu either, which boasts a chocolate flourless torte, old fashioned root beer floats, and apple pie. Though, even with all that variety, you won't find Illinois' unofficial state snack food, popcorn, on the menu.

The Village Tavern features a wide-stretching 35-foot, solid mahogany bar, where you can sit down and enjoy many craft beers on tap. Its selection makes sense, considering this eatery's proximity to Chicago, the beer-loving city with the most breweries in the U.S. The restaurant features a big outdoor seating area as well, in addition to the many tables to dine at inside. Maintaining a 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google reviews, guests state that this establishment is a local favorite, remarking on the food quality and historic significance.