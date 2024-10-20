The Official State Snack Food Of Illinois Is Kind Of A No-Brainer

When you think about iconic Illinois foods, you probably think about deep dish Chicago-style pizza (the cheese is under the sauce), or the peppery, Chicago-style hot dog – and ketchup is basically banned on these dogs. However, neither of these foods has the honor of being the prairie state's official state snack food. No, that honor goes to popcorn. Of course, this is rather obvious when one considers how much corn (particularly popcorn) the Land of Lincoln produces. Illinois is the third largest popcorn grower, with the state's Mason County producing more of the product than any other county in the U.S.

However, the state's hefty popcorn production isn't the only contributing factor to the food's status as the state's official snack. As it turns out, the state's largest city, Chicago, is even considered the birthplace of a unique popcorn dish called Chicago-style popcorn, a combination of caramel corn and cheese popcorn, which endures as an icon of the state and city. Popcorn was officially made the state's official snack way back in 2003, and the product is no less vital to the state today than it was over 20 years ago.