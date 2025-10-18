The 1930s Supper Club That Inspired Alton Brown's Favorite Brooklyn Restaurant
Alton Brown is a prominent figure in the culinary scene, known for his time on "Good Eats" on Food Network as an equally entertaining and informative host. Well-rounded commentaries on food and historical and scientific food facts make up some of his most memorable TV moments. We can only imagine the whirlwind of flavors and the depth he's explored, though we can always get a glimpse of them through Brown's favorite restaurants.
In an Instagram post, he shared that The Turk's Inn was his favorite restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. While its doors opened in Bushwick in 2019, its history can be traced back to 1934. A supper club with the same name was popular in Wisconsin at the time, and it was known for its dynamic ambiance, complete with vivacious belly dancing and, believe it or not, an entourage of peacocks. Guests were spoiled not only with delicious food but also with standout entertainment.
The Wisconsin location sadly closed down in 2015 after the death of the founders' daughter, but Varun Kataria and Tyler Erickson swooped in and brought about the restaurant's resurgence as what we now recognize as Brooklyn's quirky resident, The Turk's Inn. However, they weren't just random passersby who were curious about the intriguing history and eclectic, vintage tchotchkes — they were family friends who also had a love for the supper club, which is why its spellbinding spirit continues to live on in a city where its whimsical character seamlessly fits.
What The Turk's Inn looks like today
The Turk's Inn in Brooklyn is like an echo of the Wisconsin location, as it still holds the original owner's knick-knacks, which both Varun Kataria and Tyler Erickson bought from the supper club's auction while they were envisioning a second life for the restaurant. These include the large flashy sign outside and the dramatic red bar indoors. Brimming with a variety of vintage trinkets that adorn the already flamboyant space, it's eye candy as much as it is a dining spot. The Turk's Inn is also home to The Sultan Room if you're in the mood for some live entertainment, as well as Döner Kebab for simple, no-fuss eats.
However, to fully experience the magic of The Turk's Inn, you have to try its dishes first. Focusing on a blend of flavors from Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines, you can expect new, experimental flavors that merge the worlds. The menu includes steak frites composed of garlic parsley fries and harissa butter, but you'll also find lamb shish kebab, hummus, and chickpeas. Reviews have also highlighted the cocktails, which come in exciting varieties. The Tahini White Russian perfectly mimics the uniqueness and unexpected novelty of The Turk's Inn interior, with an unconventional blend of tahini coconut whip, coffee, and sesame, complemented by the added crispness of vodka. With all of this flavor and fun, it's easy to see why Alton Brown named The Turk's Inn as one of his favorite restaurants.