The 1930s Supper Club That Inspired Alton Brown's Favorite Brooklyn Restaurant

Alton Brown is a prominent figure in the culinary scene, known for his time on "Good Eats" on Food Network as an equally entertaining and informative host. Well-rounded commentaries on food and historical and scientific food facts make up some of his most memorable TV moments. We can only imagine the whirlwind of flavors and the depth he's explored, though we can always get a glimpse of them through Brown's favorite restaurants.

In an Instagram post, he shared that The Turk's Inn was his favorite restaurant in Brooklyn, New York. While its doors opened in Bushwick in 2019, its history can be traced back to 1934. A supper club with the same name was popular in Wisconsin at the time, and it was known for its dynamic ambiance, complete with vivacious belly dancing and, believe it or not, an entourage of peacocks. Guests were spoiled not only with delicious food but also with standout entertainment.

The Wisconsin location sadly closed down in 2015 after the death of the founders' daughter, but Varun Kataria and Tyler Erickson swooped in and brought about the restaurant's resurgence as what we now recognize as Brooklyn's quirky resident, The Turk's Inn. However, they weren't just random passersby who were curious about the intriguing history and eclectic, vintage tchotchkes — they were family friends who also had a love for the supper club, which is why its spellbinding spirit continues to live on in a city where its whimsical character seamlessly fits.