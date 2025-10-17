DIY A Stylish Cake Stand With Upcycled Lids From Pots And Pans

Everyone wants a stylish home, but with the uptick in products trending on social media and brands trying to compete with one another, it can be difficult to find pieces that fit your personal style and give your home a distinct, cozy aesthetic. That's where a touch of creativity comes into play. Whether you're striving to throw a near-perfect dinner party, trying to spruce up your space for the holidays, or just feel like your kitchen counter could use a little something, the answer may already be hiding in the back of your cabinets.

Tiered cake and dessert stands are not only perfect for showcasing your baking prowess, but they're also the perfect place to display a salt and pepper shaker collection or artfully store spices to feel like the village kitchen witch. Retail options might be boring or expensive, but if you have a few spare pot lids without a corresponding pot (coffee grounds can save "ruined" pans in the future), you can easily transform them into a gorgeous DIY cake stand that's 100% one-of-a-kind.

After you've removed the handles with a screwdriver, it's just a matter of decorating the lids with a decoupaging technique or a coat of pretty spray paint before stacking them together using wooden skewers threaded through the holes in the lids. Oversized decorative wooden or ceramic beads separate the lids into tiers and simultaneously hide the skewers, while an overturned terra cotta or wood gardening pot provides a sturdy base once it's glued into place.