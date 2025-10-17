DIY A Stylish Cake Stand With Upcycled Lids From Pots And Pans
Everyone wants a stylish home, but with the uptick in products trending on social media and brands trying to compete with one another, it can be difficult to find pieces that fit your personal style and give your home a distinct, cozy aesthetic. That's where a touch of creativity comes into play. Whether you're striving to throw a near-perfect dinner party, trying to spruce up your space for the holidays, or just feel like your kitchen counter could use a little something, the answer may already be hiding in the back of your cabinets.
Tiered cake and dessert stands are not only perfect for showcasing your baking prowess, but they're also the perfect place to display a salt and pepper shaker collection or artfully store spices to feel like the village kitchen witch. Retail options might be boring or expensive, but if you have a few spare pot lids without a corresponding pot (coffee grounds can save "ruined" pans in the future), you can easily transform them into a gorgeous DIY cake stand that's 100% one-of-a-kind.
After you've removed the handles with a screwdriver, it's just a matter of decorating the lids with a decoupaging technique or a coat of pretty spray paint before stacking them together using wooden skewers threaded through the holes in the lids. Oversized decorative wooden or ceramic beads separate the lids into tiers and simultaneously hide the skewers, while an overturned terra cotta or wood gardening pot provides a sturdy base once it's glued into place.
Bringing your DIY tiered cake stand to life
Using transparent glass lids for this project means you have a wide array of choices when it comes to how to decorate them. Geometric or floral print fabric or tissue paper adhered with ModPodge instantaneously gives your cake stand a timeless look, while enamel spray paint in saturated pastels creates a nostalgic retro look. Either way, be sure to coat the bottom of each lid with sealant, restricting all paint and glue to the bottom of each tier so that the tops remain food safe.
There are also slightly sturdier alternatives to skewers when stacking everything together. For instance, you might use a section of wire hanger by bending a spiral at one end of the wire to support the bottom tier. Then, slide wooden beads onto the wire, followed by your top tier, and more wooden beads. Bend the wire into a tidy loop at the top to finish it off, adding a sturdy base as previously described so your cake stand is stable when displaying your new favorite mini dip and appetizer ramekins from Dollar Tree.
There's also a lot of choice when it comes to the beads you use for the central pillar between tiers. Round beads offer a soft aesthetic, but conical diamond shapes add elegance while cubes printed like dice bring a bit of whimsy. You can also keep things classic and classy with a range of wood tones or choose colors that coordinate with the tiers.