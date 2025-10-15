Spray Your Porch And Patio With This Kitchen Ingredient If You Hate Spiders

If your porch or patio is your go-to spot for summer al fresco dining, or the place where you sip warm tea in the colder months, you know how important it is to keep the space perfectly maintained and critter-free. Spider webs or actual run-ins with the pests can ruin the peace – you're absolutely not alone in your frustration. The good news is, dealing with the dilemma is easy enough. In fact, the answer is likely already in your pantry: Distilled white vinegar is key to warding off those annoying arachnids.

Vinegar should always be at hand, even in a cup on your kitchen counter. Its versatility means it's not just a popular ingredient for adding flavor to your food, but also makes a great cleaning agent that you can trust to help keep your kitchen looking fresh. When it comes to ensuring your outdoor spaces are spider-free, vinegar's acetic acid acts as a deterrent, hindering spiders' ability to move and navigate. Since the eight-legged creepers can detect scent through their legs, white vinegar with 5% acidity is best for keeping them at bay, but any white vinegar will work. To create an effective vinegar mix, fill a spray bottle with equal parts vinegar and water. Once your solution is made, give it a good shake and spray it around the area as well as the doors and windowsills.