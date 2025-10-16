You Don't Need To Precook Rice For Casseroles: What To Do Instead

Casseroles are comforting, unpretentious, and easy to prepare. That's why we love them. From Minnesota's iconic hotdish to chicken and rice casserole, there are plenty of popular one dish wonders to choose from. Generally speaking, they are pretty easy to prepare, and make a great dinner option for those who want to avoid the tedium of making multiple dishes for one meal. However, there's one element of casserole cookery that even the most seasoned home cooks among us can struggle with: rice. It can be difficult to decide whether or not to cook your rice before adding it to your dish. And though there are some exceptions, you might want to skip boiling it beforehand when making your casserole.

To get some advice on this sticky situation, we turned to Tara Bench, a cookbook author and food blogger behind TaraTeaspoon.com. According to Bench, adding uncooked rice to casseroles can work, but there are some caveats. "It depends on the casserole and if there's plenty of liquid like broth, canned soup, or tomato-based sauces," she says. "Cooking rice in the casserole doesn't work well with creamy, low-liquid recipes like the ones with condensed soup or cheese as the main binder." So if you're making hotdish or tuna rice casserole, which tend to use thick condensed soups and lots of cheese, you'll probably want to at least par-boil your rice, or use instant rice, as it will cook better in a low-moisture recipe.