Is Your Oregano Better Off In Pots Or In The Ground?

Whether sprinkled over a rich tomato-based pasta, mixed into a refreshing Greek salad, or brewed into a soothing, honey-sweetened tea, oregano is undoubtedly one of the most flavorful and versatile herbs in our pantries. But if you've ever considered growing any of the most popular types of oregano at home, you've probably faced the dilemma of whether this sweet, bitter, and peppery plant would develop better in the ground or in container pots on your kitchen counter.

Chowhound spoke exclusively with Deanna Talerico, creator of Homestead and Chill, who pointed out that this sun-loving Mediterranean herb thrives in well-drained soils, and preferably in your home garden. "Most plants, including herbs, will be happiest long-term when planted in the ground or large raised beds compared to smaller pots," she said. "As a perennial herb, oregano is especially ideal to plant in-ground as it will come back year after year."

According to Talerico, oregano's sprawling growth habit makes it a beautiful, low-maintenance ground cover. And while it does spread easily, it's far less aggressive and invasive than mint, which can reach up to 2 feet tall and just as wide in a single season. However, if you prefer containers, pot-growing oregano is far from being the indoor gardening mistake that will ruin your plant — it's actually a smart choice as well. "On the other hand, oregano grows well in containers too, if that's a better fit for your garden," Talerico said.