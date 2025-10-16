Is Your Oregano Better Off In Pots Or In The Ground?
Whether sprinkled over a rich tomato-based pasta, mixed into a refreshing Greek salad, or brewed into a soothing, honey-sweetened tea, oregano is undoubtedly one of the most flavorful and versatile herbs in our pantries. But if you've ever considered growing any of the most popular types of oregano at home, you've probably faced the dilemma of whether this sweet, bitter, and peppery plant would develop better in the ground or in container pots on your kitchen counter.
Chowhound spoke exclusively with Deanna Talerico, creator of Homestead and Chill, who pointed out that this sun-loving Mediterranean herb thrives in well-drained soils, and preferably in your home garden. "Most plants, including herbs, will be happiest long-term when planted in the ground or large raised beds compared to smaller pots," she said. "As a perennial herb, oregano is especially ideal to plant in-ground as it will come back year after year."
According to Talerico, oregano's sprawling growth habit makes it a beautiful, low-maintenance ground cover. And while it does spread easily, it's far less aggressive and invasive than mint, which can reach up to 2 feet tall and just as wide in a single season. However, if you prefer containers, pot-growing oregano is far from being the indoor gardening mistake that will ruin your plant — it's actually a smart choice as well. "On the other hand, oregano grows well in containers too, if that's a better fit for your garden," Talerico said.
Don't hesitate to give your oregano a regular trim
Regardless of where you choose to plant it, Deanna Talerico recommended pruning or harvesting your oregano regularly to keep it vigorous. When trimming, make sure to use sharp, clean scissors to prevent the spread of potential diseases. At the same time, when growing oregano indoors, you can prune it year-round as it's not exposed to outdoor temperature changes. "The more you pinch or trim it, the more it will branch and become increasingly bushy," Talerico said.
Meanwhile, letting the soil dry out before watering is equally important and is one of the best vegetable gardening tips to remember if you're a beginner. "Be sure to plant oregano in well-draining soil and avoid overwatering, since oregano roots can easily rot," Talerico said. On the best way to harvest oregano, she explained that it's a good idea to cut long, tender stems instead of plucking individual leaves one by one.
Even though it may taste slightly bitter after flowering, since the plant redirects its energy to blossoms and seeds and reduces the concentration of essential oils in the leaves, oregano is still perfectly edible even when in bloom. "Cutting back the flowers will also encourage fresh new leaves to grow, but we love to leave plenty of flowers for the pollinators, too," Talerico said. "Bees love oregano flowers!"