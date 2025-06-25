The Indoor Gardening Mistake That's Ruining Your Oregano

Every type of oregano likes to have constant access to water without swimming in it. The container it's planted in has to have plenty of drainage and the soil should facilitate draining as well, without being too porous to hold any water at all. To check that your oregano has enough water, stick your finger in the dirt and evaluate the first ½ inch of the soil. If it's dry, your oregano needs water. If it's moist, then you can skip watering for that day.

If you do have a sad oregano plant on your hands, don't worry — it can be saved! It's just going to take a little bit of TLC. And luckily, there's not a lot that can go wrong with oregano. It's a hardy plant that needs only a couple of things to survive: well-draining soil with the right watering routine and plenty of sunlight. Assess whether your oregano needs to be repotted into a bigger container or one with better drainage. Then take a look at where the oregano is located. If it's not getting full sun for six to eight hours a day, move it somewhere it can get more sunlight and watch your oregano plant come back to life.