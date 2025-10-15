Here's How To Upgrade Your Whipped Dr Pepper For Fall

Whipped Dr Pepper has taken the viral dirty soda craze to another level, rising in popularity as a refreshing cold beverage. This development came soon after the internet's fixation on Fluffy Coke, which combined marshmallow fluff and Coca-Cola. Many online personalities and food creators are now showing off their whipped Dr Pepper recipes online highlighting the beloved soda. There's a new way to make this viral drink with an autumnal twist, and it includes salted maple syrup.

You may be wondering what whipped Dr Pepper is to begin with, and it's actually very simple. It starts with freezing half of your soda in an ice cube tray, which is then left to set before it's recombined with the remaining liquid (chilled of course). Enjoyers will then throw a bit of heavy cream or vanilla creamer into the mix, and blend. What you're left with is a creamy, slushy version of the soda. Now many are taking it a step farther, including autumnal salted maple cold foam on top. In the wake of an ongoing cultural shift away from alcohol, it makes sense that this popular summer drink has gotten a fall reboot.

Original whipped Dr Pepper recipes are now expanding — in addition to maple flavors being incorporated as a creamy topping or a syrupy addition, the drinks are then topped with seasonally festive spices like nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon. This version of the drink is largely associated with TikToker @amandamae_home, who has come up with other fall-themed variations of this popular drink, including of pumpkin pie and brown butter pumpkin.