Here's How To Upgrade Your Whipped Dr Pepper For Fall
Whipped Dr Pepper has taken the viral dirty soda craze to another level, rising in popularity as a refreshing cold beverage. This development came soon after the internet's fixation on Fluffy Coke, which combined marshmallow fluff and Coca-Cola. Many online personalities and food creators are now showing off their whipped Dr Pepper recipes online highlighting the beloved soda. There's a new way to make this viral drink with an autumnal twist, and it includes salted maple syrup.
You may be wondering what whipped Dr Pepper is to begin with, and it's actually very simple. It starts with freezing half of your soda in an ice cube tray, which is then left to set before it's recombined with the remaining liquid (chilled of course). Enjoyers will then throw a bit of heavy cream or vanilla creamer into the mix, and blend. What you're left with is a creamy, slushy version of the soda. Now many are taking it a step farther, including autumnal salted maple cold foam on top. In the wake of an ongoing cultural shift away from alcohol, it makes sense that this popular summer drink has gotten a fall reboot.
Original whipped Dr Pepper recipes are now expanding — in addition to maple flavors being incorporated as a creamy topping or a syrupy addition, the drinks are then topped with seasonally festive spices like nutmeg, allspice, and cinnamon. This version of the drink is largely associated with TikToker @amandamae_home, who has come up with other fall-themed variations of this popular drink, including of pumpkin pie and brown butter pumpkin.
Try different ways to add salted maple flavor
Salted maple syrup is a popular autumnal ingredient that is commonly used to top whipped Dr Pepper and dirty sodas. It is not only easy to make, but can keep for about a month. To start, you'll only need a few ingredients, maple syrup, sugar, water, and salt (to taste). You could also add components like vanilla extract for a little more flavor. When it comes to preparing this syrup, you'll want to combine the above over heat and ensure that all ingredients are nicely melted together. Just make sure to let your syrup cool before incorporating.
Some food creators lean toward an even simpler recipe, nixing the stovetop and pot altogether. For this method, combine maple syrup and salt into heavy cream and stir it up. This is another easy way to get maple flavors into your drink without the extra cleanup. This recipe only requires milk or cream, maple syrup, and salt. If you've got a handheld frother device, then this will be very easy to achieve. Though you can also use a jar with a tight lid to shake everything together as well.
If you're wondering about other ways to add more kick to your salted maple components, you could also try incorporating pumpkin to really hone in on those fall flavors. This variation makes use of ingredients like pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spices. Though this combination is a bit more complicated, the payoff is well worth it. And if you're feeling overwhelmed about where to start, Chowhound has crafted the best pumpkin spice syrup recipe that seamlessly brings fall flavors into your kitchen.