The Hands-Down Best Fast Food Collaborations Of 2025

2025 has been a big year for fast food collaborations since this style of public relations marketing has become more common. Customers who can relate to featured products in some way are more likely to participate or make a purchase, increasing the motivation to collaborate between companies. Regardless of if you consume more or less fast food than the average American, when standard menus get a reboot, many take it as an excuse to see what the fuss is about (which is partly why we've seen so many new fast food menu items in 2025).

Celebrities partnering with veteran fast food companies can reinvigorate reasons to try new varieties of classic items. Brands are getting in on the action by playing into celebrity engagement alongside social media driven trends, which can really increase sales. Consumers want new reasons to connect with a brand or product, especially for quick bite giants such as Dunkin' or Popeyes, which have been on the scene for awhile. Whether it's a hot sauce, a flavored drink, or a new variation of a frozen dessert, many companies are aware of just how valuable collaboration and limited-edition products can be. Here are some of the best of 2025.