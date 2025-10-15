The Hands-Down Best Fast Food Collaborations Of 2025
2025 has been a big year for fast food collaborations since this style of public relations marketing has become more common. Customers who can relate to featured products in some way are more likely to participate or make a purchase, increasing the motivation to collaborate between companies. Regardless of if you consume more or less fast food than the average American, when standard menus get a reboot, many take it as an excuse to see what the fuss is about (which is partly why we've seen so many new fast food menu items in 2025).
Celebrities partnering with veteran fast food companies can reinvigorate reasons to try new varieties of classic items. Brands are getting in on the action by playing into celebrity engagement alongside social media driven trends, which can really increase sales. Consumers want new reasons to connect with a brand or product, especially for quick bite giants such as Dunkin' or Popeyes, which have been on the scene for awhile. Whether it's a hot sauce, a flavored drink, or a new variation of a frozen dessert, many companies are aware of just how valuable collaboration and limited-edition products can be. Here are some of the best of 2025.
Popeyes and Don Julio
In celebration of the Super Bowl, Don Julio and Popeyes came together to present a special menu featuring a chicken sandwich prepared on a reposado concha roll. This was served alongside three reposado wings and a hibiscus lemonade mocktail — each of which had a spicy kick. The meal was available on January 31 to customers who were 21 or older, and limited to select participating cities (including New York City, Miami, and New Orleans). Guests could order at the New Orleans location until February 9.
KFC and Squid Game
Though only initially announced for Spain (and later across Europe), this collaboration got a lot of buzz in the United States because many fans of the series were disgruntled over the fact they could not try the popular collaboration themselves. This meal presented a chicken sandwich glazed in a unique Korean barbecue sauce with a pink bun (the same shade as the soldiers' uniforms in the show). Guests could also get a bucket of wings or chicken strips.
Chipotle and Strava
Chipotle and Strava came together to present an in-app fitness challenge that gave participants the chance to win free meals. Some features included a Local Legend badge awarded to the participant with the most segment completions. The prize? Free Lifestyle Bowls for an entire year. Another badge was citywide, where the most participatory population won BOGO entrees for every resident. The challenge ended about a month after it was announced in January.
Culver's and Skittles
For fans of frozen desserts, Culver's and Skittles announced an explosive sweet treat combination. The partnership yielded two specialty options: One with POP'd Skittles candies mixed into Culver's classic Concrete Mixers flavors, and one with the candies atop Culver's Lemon Ice Coolers. The second option featured the fast food spot's frozen lemonade. The treats were available until June 15.
Popeyes and Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion has long been a collaborator with Southern fast food chain Popeyes. In April, construction on her very own franchise location began — after being previously announced in 2021. Popeyes and the rapper and singer have also offered fans the chance to enjoy Megan Thee Stallion's specialty Hottie Sauce, which will be available at her South Beach location in Miami, Florida, when it opens.
Sonic and Grillo's Pickles
Over the summer, an exciting partnership was announced between Grillo's and Sonic. The collaboration menu was available through August and included a Picklerita Slush that tasted of lime and pickle juice. It also featured Grillo's dill pickle seasoned fries and tator tots, but the primary focal point was the Big Dill Sonic Smasher. The menu was available to pickle lovers nationwide and presented a briny new reason to check out the fast food spot.
Wendy's and Takis
The snack known for its bright red color and spice teamed up with Wendy's in June. Standard menu items got a revamp with the inclusion of Takis flavors and other exciting ingredients. The menu included a spicy chicken sandwich served with crushed Takis chips overtop. Customers could also order fries tossed in chili lime seasoning that replicated the same vibrant red color of Takis. The menu was available for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada.
Dunkin' and Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter teamed up with Dunkin' in June for her second specialty drink release: Sabrina's Strawberry Daydream Refresher. It boasted berry sweetness alongside Dunkin's creamy oatmilk and a cold foam topping. The drink was refreshing and sweet, making it a nice coffee alternative. Customers could get this drink until August. Her previous collaboration was Sabrina's Brown Sugar Shakin' Espresso.
Taco Bell and Tony Hawk
Tony Hawk, Taco Bell, and the band Turnstile announced their collaboration ahead of the release of "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4" in July. Guests got the chance to build their own Luxe Cravings Box through the Taco Bell app for $5.99. Tony Hawk's choice included a cheese quesadilla, a crunchy taco, and classic tortilla chips, all paired with a Lipton iced tea. Throughout the five weeks of the collaboration, purchases would grant customers access to extra cosmetics in "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4."
Wendy's and Wednesday
The Wendy's and "Wednesday" collaboration came out in tandem with the latest season. The collaboration included mystery dipping sauces that you received at random, only able to determine the flavor once tasted. The meal came with 10 chicken nuggets, crispy fries, and featured a small frosty topped with a dark cherry sauce. This collaboration meal hit Wendy's locations nationwide in August and was available for a short time. Customers could also try winning $10,000 via a Wendy's app feature promoted alongside the themed meal.
Burger King and Naruto
A collaboration highlighting the popular Japanese anime series "Naruto" made it to the United States this summer after first debuting at Burger King locations in France. The collaboration included exclusive toys to collect alongside a limited run King Jr. meal. The toys were available across the United States starting late July at participating locations. While French fans of the show got to experience themed meals and burgers, United States customers were only able to access the toy figurines from the collaboration.
McDonald's and Pokémon
At the start of 2025 through the end of February, Pokémon fans could get a sticker activity sheet with their Happy Meal order at McDonald's. The partnership also provided the chance to collect four exclusive trading cards from a set of 15 with each Happy Meal purchase. All this came in four different Happy Meal boxes depicting popular Pokémon such as Charizard and Pikachu.
Dunkin' and Urban Outfitters
Dunkin' and Urban Outfitters teamed up for an unexpected fast food collaboration. The two brands came together to create a limited edition capsule collection available online and in stores. The featured designs showcased playful imagery that highlighted the coffee-and-donuts company. In celebration of the fall equinox, the collection launched in September. The launch event took place in Boston. The designs range from $29 to $75.