Don't Toss That Crumbly, Stuck-On Cake! Turn It Into This Simple Dessert Instead

There's nothing worse than pouring money and time into the perfect bake that just won't budge. We've all been there. But long gone are the days of throwing out your stuck-on cake — we've got a solution that can turn it into a new and exciting treat instead. It's simple, visually interesting, and it's actually a traditional dessert with origins across the pond. That's right, we're talking about a trifle.

This spongy, creamy English dessert is easy to make and will turn your baking fail into something your guests will love. Many variations of this dessert incorporate jelly (or what Americans refer to as Jell-O) to cover the bottom layer of cake and fruit. Though if you aren't the biggest Jell-O fan, there are many recipes you can try that don't include this wobbly ingredient. The same goes for alcohol, which is often included in traditional British trifles, but this can also be left off depending on preference. Custard is another key ingredient, but if you're in a time crunch, try swapping custard for instant pudding instead.

In order to make the most of your crumbly cake, you'll want to layer up, starting with a bit of custard at the bottom of your serving dish or bowl (just make sure the dish is clear so your guests can see the different layers). Cake can follow this layer, interspersed with various fruits. You'll repeat this process until you've run out of ingredients and top with whipped cream. Considering the sheer number of recipes to try, there is no right or wrong way to prepare this dessert — so long as the ingredients are both visually and texturally balanced.