This Iconic Southern Fast Food Chain Has Over 40 Milkshake Flavors

Founded in North Carolina in 1989, Cook Out now has more than 300 locations across the southeastern United States. However, we'd love to see this regional fast food chain cover more territory, as it's one of those places people crave food from when they move away and can't get anymore. While the menu includes a flavorful lineup of burgers, chicken, barbecue, quesadillas, and more, Cook Out is probably best known for its milkshakes. And yes, there are more than 40 flavors of milkshakes on the menu, ranging from vanilla to Butterfinger to mint chocolate chip (which is what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz enjoyed when he visited a Cook Out in North Carolina). A couple options — eggnog and the iconic fresh watermelon shake — are only available seasonally.

However, if you're stepping into a Cook Out for the first time, there's something important you should know: Those 40 flavors are just the beginning. You can mix and max from the original list, creating your own perfectly delicious combo. Popular options include pretty much anything blended with Oreo, such as peanut butter Oreo or Oreo cheesecake. But more creative combos can be enjoyed, too, like watermelon mint or peanut butter and strawberry for something reminiscent of your favorite childhood sandwich.

Keep in mind that, although they're called milkshakes on the menu, these drinks are thick and may require a spoon. Some impassioned people may claim this means they're not truly milkshakes at all, but Cook Out fans aren't too bothered.