This Iconic Southern Fast Food Chain Has Over 40 Milkshake Flavors
Founded in North Carolina in 1989, Cook Out now has more than 300 locations across the southeastern United States. However, we'd love to see this regional fast food chain cover more territory, as it's one of those places people crave food from when they move away and can't get anymore. While the menu includes a flavorful lineup of burgers, chicken, barbecue, quesadillas, and more, Cook Out is probably best known for its milkshakes. And yes, there are more than 40 flavors of milkshakes on the menu, ranging from vanilla to Butterfinger to mint chocolate chip (which is what Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz enjoyed when he visited a Cook Out in North Carolina). A couple options — eggnog and the iconic fresh watermelon shake — are only available seasonally.
However, if you're stepping into a Cook Out for the first time, there's something important you should know: Those 40 flavors are just the beginning. You can mix and max from the original list, creating your own perfectly delicious combo. Popular options include pretty much anything blended with Oreo, such as peanut butter Oreo or Oreo cheesecake. But more creative combos can be enjoyed, too, like watermelon mint or peanut butter and strawberry for something reminiscent of your favorite childhood sandwich.
Keep in mind that, although they're called milkshakes on the menu, these drinks are thick and may require a spoon. Some impassioned people may claim this means they're not truly milkshakes at all, but Cook Out fans aren't too bothered.
A closer look at the Cook Out menu
Beyond the chain's possibly infinite milkshake flavor combinations, Cook Out is known for its Trays, which the restaurant has deemed "the best combos in town." And indeed, they do seem to be a good price for a solid amount of food. Prices aren't listed on the menu on the chain's website, but they reportedly start at $7.99 and come with a main course (chicken strips or sandwich, burger, hot dog, corn dogs, quesadillas) as well as two sides and a drink. Shakes can be substituted for a slight price upgrade. Junior Trays are available if you're not quite as hungry. Speaking of drinks, another interesting feature of the Cook Out menu is that the chain offers Cheerwine, a cherry-flavored soda that's been around since 1917. It's popular in the South, but less common elsewhere. (Try it as a float!)
Looking at Cook Out's burger offerings, you can tell them which condiments you'd like (including grilled onions, yum), or order one of their four standard "styles": Cook Out, which comes with chili, slaw, mustard, and onions; Cheddar (cheddar cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mayo); Out West (BBQ sauce, bacon, mayo, pickles, and onion); or Steak (A1 steak sauce, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and mayo). The chain's chicken sandwiches come in a similar variety of styles, with the most interesting possibly being Cajun Style, which comes with Cajun seasoning and Texas Pete, a hot sauce also hailing from North Carolina.
Sides include white cheddar cheese bites, hushpuppies, coleslaw, chili, and, of course, your more standard french fries and onion rings. Whatever you try, make sure to finish your meal with a shake!