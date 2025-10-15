Easy Delicious Banana Bread Starts With A Box Of Cake Mix

Having overripe bananas on your counter means it's time to make banana bread. There are a number of ways you can go about making this dessert, whether it's swapping out white sugar for brown or adding orange juice to elevate the fruity flavor. Banana bread calls for a handful of ingredients, including flour, sugar, butter, eggs, and baking soda, which you may not always have on hand. If you're looking for a way to make this treat in a pinch, try using a box of cake mix. Besides the cake mix, all you need are eggs and overripe bananas for an ultra-moist, delicious, and low-effort banana bread.

Using cake mix for banana bread may sound wrong, but it actually contains most of the ingredients you need for your recipe. Cake mix already has flour, sugar, and baking soda (plus added flavorings in some cases), so it saves you a little time and money in the long run. Cake mix may make the bread a tad sweeter, but overall doesn't affect the flavor if you use yellow cake mix.