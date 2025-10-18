Don't Start Baking With Any Kind Of Chocolate Until Taking This One Necessary Step

There's a practically limitless number of delicious chocolates around, which means there are just as many ways you can incorporate chocolate into your baking. Sure, there's standard baking chocolate, which stands apart from other types of the cocoa-laden delicacy, but that's not the only chocolate you can use in your baked goods (nor is it the only one worthy of real consideration). However, if you're planning on baking with chocolate, no matter what kind you use, the taste always comes first. According to one expert's advice, that's something you should always remember when choosing chocolate for your next project.

As a pastry chef for the Chicago Athletic Association (the organization behind Cindy's), Yami Mercado is well-versed in all things chocolate. She stresses the importance of tasting your chocolate beforehand, not only to make sure that it's tasty in and of itself, but also so you can know how it might balance with other ingredients. "It's important to taste to make sure the flavor and sweetness levels will work for your recipe," she says. "You'll need to make sure the chocolate will match the flavor profiles of the recipe." So, remember to give your chocolate a taste to see if it really is a proper match for your next culinary masterpiece.