We Asked A Bartender How To Spruce Up A Basic Margarita From Store-Bought Mix
The perfect margarita is a dream for many of us. That balance of tart citrus with a touch of gentle sweetness, all enveloped in the earthy undertones of tequila — it's a cocktail that lets its few ingredients speak for themselves. But, sometimes, those ingredients leave something to be desired; this is often the case with store-bought margarita mix. Don't throw out that bottle yet, though; there are ways you can save your margs and still use up that bottle of mix, and they came straight from a bartender working in the field.
As the chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, Molly Horn knows the importance of getting the most out of what you have. When it comes to store-bought margarita mix, she's got a lightning-fast way to boost its flavor: "Adding a squeeze of fresh lime juice and using a quality tequila will make your margarita mix-based cocktail taste much more vibrant and alive!" Luckily for you, there are many great tequilas that make exceptional margaritas, and limes are practically always in supply. Who knows; maybe this opens the floodgates to experiment with your own margarita mixology.
Add other ingredients for more complexity
With margaritas come customization; there are so many different flavors to throw into your margarita that go far beyond the standard lime. According to Molly Horn, this is yet another way that you can boost the flavor of your margarita mix. "Aside from fresh lime, a quality syrup, such as passion fruit, adds a brilliant sweet-yet-tart complexity to a margarita," she says. She elaborates that these aren't the only ingredients you can swap out, saying "I also enjoy swapping out the orange liqueur for another flavor, such as the Edinburgh Rhubarb & Ginger Liqueur that I tried recently in such a fashion. I was blown away by the depth it added while still allowing the tequila to shine!"
You can also add different ingredients to help you balance your overall cocktail. Taste as you go when making a margarita with store-bought mix, adding in whatever ingredient is needed to give you big flavors without skewing the flavor profile too far in one direction. Horn explains that "if the finished cocktail is too sweet, add that fresh lime juice; if it's too sour, add a splash of agave or a good-quality flavored syrup like REAL passion fruit or mango; and if it's coming across a little one-dimensional, opt for a higher-end orange liqueur (rather than your standard triple sec) or even a different liqueur that can add complexity and depth!" With these tips in mind, that store-bought mix may yield the margs of your dreams.