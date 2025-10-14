We Asked A Bartender How To Spruce Up A Basic Margarita From Store-Bought Mix

The perfect margarita is a dream for many of us. That balance of tart citrus with a touch of gentle sweetness, all enveloped in the earthy undertones of tequila — it's a cocktail that lets its few ingredients speak for themselves. But, sometimes, those ingredients leave something to be desired; this is often the case with store-bought margarita mix. Don't throw out that bottle yet, though; there are ways you can save your margs and still use up that bottle of mix, and they came straight from a bartender working in the field.

As the chief mixologist and spirits educator at Total Wine & More, Molly Horn knows the importance of getting the most out of what you have. When it comes to store-bought margarita mix, she's got a lightning-fast way to boost its flavor: "Adding a squeeze of fresh lime juice and using a quality tequila will make your margarita mix-based cocktail taste much more vibrant and alive!" Luckily for you, there are many great tequilas that make exceptional margaritas, and limes are practically always in supply. Who knows; maybe this opens the floodgates to experiment with your own margarita mixology.