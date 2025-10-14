The Color Your Charcoal Should Actually Be When Grilling

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grilling isn't great just because it's super convenient and makes food taste incredibly smoky and delicious. It is also a social activity that reduces stress and brings families and friends together everywhere around the world. Every experienced griller knows the importance of picking the absolute best charcoal for grilling since charcoal not only affects heat and cooking time, but also creates the rich, smoky taste that gas grills can't even begin to replicate.

Eric Gephart, director of culinary inspiration at Middleby Outdoor (the company behind Kamado Joe, Masterbuilt, and Char-Griller grills), revealed in an exclusive conversation that there are a few visual signs that show when your charcoal is ready for grilling. The first indicator is when most of the charcoal develops a light gray ash exterior instead of the deep black color it starts with. "This tells us that the fuel source is engaged and is burning at a rate that will produce a lovely neutral flavor," Gephart told Chowhound. Letting the charcoal burn properly and ash over is a crucial step to prevent uneven cooking and maintain steady heat. According to Gephart, once the charcoal turns gray, it means it has reached the right cooking temperature. "An ashing effect occurs, indicating that your charcoal is ready," he pointed out. You can also use the same heat to ash-roast your potatoes for a game-changing smoky flavor.