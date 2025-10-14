The Color Your Charcoal Should Actually Be When Grilling
Grilling isn't great just because it's super convenient and makes food taste incredibly smoky and delicious. It is also a social activity that reduces stress and brings families and friends together everywhere around the world. Every experienced griller knows the importance of picking the absolute best charcoal for grilling since charcoal not only affects heat and cooking time, but also creates the rich, smoky taste that gas grills can't even begin to replicate.
Eric Gephart, director of culinary inspiration at Middleby Outdoor (the company behind Kamado Joe, Masterbuilt, and Char-Griller grills), revealed in an exclusive conversation that there are a few visual signs that show when your charcoal is ready for grilling. The first indicator is when most of the charcoal develops a light gray ash exterior instead of the deep black color it starts with. "This tells us that the fuel source is engaged and is burning at a rate that will produce a lovely neutral flavor," Gephart told Chowhound. Letting the charcoal burn properly and ash over is a crucial step to prevent uneven cooking and maintain steady heat. According to Gephart, once the charcoal turns gray, it means it has reached the right cooking temperature. "An ashing effect occurs, indicating that your charcoal is ready," he pointed out. You can also use the same heat to ash-roast your potatoes for a game-changing smoky flavor.
How to tell when your charcoal has hit the perfect cooking temperature
Eric Gephart emphasized that it's essential to leave the charcoal pile undisturbed until it forms an even, ember-like glow and begins emitting steady, radiant heat. "This is when I like to use the ash tool to manipulate the pile for its intended use," Gephart stated. If you don't happen to have one at home, take a look at the Onlyfire Chef BBQ charcoal rake, which makes handling hot coals simple and safe.
In general, charcoal takes about 20 minutes to half an hour to reach an optimal grilling temperature of around 400 to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. However, burning time can vary significantly depending on the type of charcoal you're using (crushed, firewood, or honeycomb). Gephart also shared another useful tip: The charcoal pile should not be smoking or have flames shooting out from the top. This is a charcoal mistake that's killing your barbecue.
When discussing other signs that show when the charcoal is ready to cook with, Gephart revealed that the smell it gives off is another great indicator. He emphasized that the smell can be just as revealing as the coals' temperature or color. "Newly lit charcoal puts off an almost metallic or 'new oven' smell," he said. This is due to the presence of fillers and accelerants. "Once it is activated, the smell is very neutral, allowing the cook total control of their own culinary destiny!"