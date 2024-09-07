Ash-Roast Your Potatoes For A Game-Changing Smoky Flavor
Baked potatoes are a classic side, but they could do with a little shake-up every now and then to keep things interesting. Obviously, you can do it in the oven, but you can also bake potatoes in the air fryer or even make a microwaved baked potato. All are great options, but perhaps the most inventive way to cook your potatoes is in your grill. Not on your grill, but actually in it, nestled amongst the charcoal briquettes. It might sound strange, but burying potatoes in hot ash is a great way to cook them to fluffy perfection, and it will add a deep, smoky flavor that you can't get any other way.
The practice of cooking potatoes by burying them in hot coals is called ash-roasting, and it has a long and rich history. Ash-roasting is an ancient technique used to cook vegetables, eggs, and many other foods. Ash-roasted potatoes are particularly connected to braai, which is the South African style of barbecue. The most defining feature of braai is that gas grills are never used, and charcoal, or better yet, local wood, is always used for kindling. If you have a charcoal grill of your own, you can make the exact same thing at home.
How to make ash-roasted potatoes at home
Perhaps the best thing about ash-roasting potatoes is that it actually might be the easiest way to cook a potato, period. Better yet, if you're enjoying the potatoes as a side dish, you can roast them at the same time as you cook the rest of your meal. You can use any kind of potatoes you like, and be mindful that the size will determine the cooking time. Smaller potatoes will likely require around 45 minutes of ash-roasting, while large potatoes like Russets could need twice that much time.
To get your ash-roasted potatoes started, you'll need to build a fire in your grill and let the coals get red-hot. You want the biggest fire you can build, since you'll need plenty of space for the potatoes. Once the coals are ready, bury the potatoes beneath them so that no part of the spud remains visible (you can use a pair of long barbecue tongs to wedge them in there safely).
Once all of your potatoes are buried in the hot coals, you can put the grate over the top and grill other foods while the potatoes cook. This way, you can cook up a main dish, like a grilled flank steak, in the same time that your side dish is roasting away. Check that the potatoes are done by poking them with a skewer. When they're ready, scoop out the fluffy insides and discard the charred skins. Then it's time to lather on the butter and enjoy.