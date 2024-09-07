Ash-Roast Your Potatoes For A Game-Changing Smoky Flavor

Perhaps the best thing about ash-roasting potatoes is that it actually might be the easiest way to cook a potato, period. Better yet, if you're enjoying the potatoes as a side dish, you can roast them at the same time as you cook the rest of your meal. You can use any kind of potatoes you like, and be mindful that the size will determine the cooking time. Smaller potatoes will likely require around 45 minutes of ash-roasting, while large potatoes like Russets could need twice that much time.

To get your ash-roasted potatoes started, you'll need to build a fire in your grill and let the coals get red-hot. You want the biggest fire you can build, since you'll need plenty of space for the potatoes. Once the coals are ready, bury the potatoes beneath them so that no part of the spud remains visible (you can use a pair of long barbecue tongs to wedge them in there safely).

Once all of your potatoes are buried in the hot coals, you can put the grate over the top and grill other foods while the potatoes cook. This way, you can cook up a main dish, like a grilled flank steak, in the same time that your side dish is roasting away. Check that the potatoes are done by poking them with a skewer. When they're ready, scoop out the fluffy insides and discard the charred skins. Then it's time to lather on the butter and enjoy.

