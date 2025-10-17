Here's How Grocery Stores Decide What Products To Put On Sale

Everybody loves a good sale. Sure, saving a few bucks always feels nice, but there's actually more going on there than just smart spending. Turns out, scoring a great bargain activates the brain's reward center and triggers the release of feel-good hormones, such as serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins. This explains that little burst of happiness and satisfaction we all feel when we get a great deal at the supermarket. But tracking down great sales isn't easy; even if you do find one, most of the products you like are often gone in a flash while the ones left aren't really worth it.

The reason for this is that those sales aren't random at all. There's a carefully planned strategy behind every sale sign, and this is one of the secrets grocery stores don't want you to know. Alli Powell, CEO and owner of Grocery Getting Girl, an online blog that focuses on grocery hauls, budgeting tips, and cooking hacks, disclosed in an exclusive conversation that decisions on sales are often made by a company's upper management. "Sales are usually decided by the corporate team," she told Chowhound. Powell noted, however, that certain discounts do happen overnight; whether you get to benefit from them depends on whether you're a morning person or not. "Markdowns also happen based on shelf life and what needs to move off the shelf," she pointed out.