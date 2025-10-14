What To Know About The Blue Eggs You're Seeing Pop Up In Grocery Stores

Eggs have had, well, a moment in the news. From politicians arguing about egg prices to egg shortages, this breakfast staple has been in the spotlight for quite some time. Recently, however, there's been talk about eggs that has nothing to do with pricing or availability. Blue eggs have hit the shelves of many grocery stores across the United States, leaving many to wonder what causes eggshells to have different hues — and whether the shell's color is related to the egg's taste or nutrient quality.

It turns out the color of an eggshell usually has nothing to do with what's inside. While some factors — like a hen's diet — can occasionally affect eggshell color, it's mostly a matter of genetics. Some hens naturally create pigments that color their eggs as the eggs develop, while others are unable to do so. Though eggshell color is important to consider when you're coloring eggs for Easter, it's not something you need to think about when you're choosing a carton of eggs to make Julia Child's famous quiche. The shell's color doesn't affect the taste of the egg white and yolk. That being said, not all eggs are the same, and there are a few important factors to consider in order to ensure you're purchasing high-quality eggs.