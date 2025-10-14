The Worst Fast Food Coffee Comes From A Chain That Should Stick To Burgers

If you're looking for a coffee that's cold, watery, burnt, and flavorless, then look no further than Burger King. It was the worst coffee we've ever had. For $1.99, you can choose a brewed or decaf coffee from BK, but you're better off just saving your $2 and going to any other nearby fast food restaurant.

Now, speaking of other nearby fast food options, some of the better coffees we tasted were quite surprising. The top three were Wendy's, Sonic, and Taco Bell. These establishments don't necessarily jump to the front of mind when considering a decent coffee, but Wendy's coffee was smooth and mild, Sonic's cold brew was quite tasty, and Taco Bell's version was hot, steamy, and pleasantly surprising.

We're not here to hate on Burger King. The egg and cheese biscuits on Burger King's extensive breakfast menu are a delight, and there are plenty of items from our Burger King burger ranking that are worth trying. However, we have to call a spade a spade, and BK's coffee is just bad. You'd do well to order practically any other beverage to complement one of its great breakfast items.