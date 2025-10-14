Chick-Fil-A's Worst Meal Deal Comes Down To One Big Problem

While you'd think an establishment that revolves around chicken would be at the top of our ranking of popular fast food fried chicken chains, we were surprised when Chick-fil-A fell startlingly short. Its chicken strip combo in particular was found to be a bit lacking in flavor, and the amount of fries overwhelmed the amount of chicken, but the main problem was the cost of it all. Prices can (and do!) vary between locations, but a three-piece chicken strip combo meal will generally run you anywhere between $10 and $14. Sure, it comes with a drink and fries, but the focal point is supposed to be the chicken. And for just three small strips of it, the cost doesn't really feel justified. This may be a more recent problem, too. Chick-fil-A customers have complained for the past few years that the chain's portion sizes have gotten smaller while prices have increased.

Still, it's possible that there is some confusion about how big so-called "chicken tenders" are actually supposed to be. Chick-fil-A does advertise its strips as "tenders," but the reality is that, traditionally at least, chicken tenders are larger than chicken fingers. Chick-fil-A may have its own definitions, though, with its chicken strips toeing the line between typical tenders and fingers in size. Either way, if you go to the store expecting large, diner-sized chicken tenders at a similar price point, you're going to wind up disappointed.