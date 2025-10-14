Chick-Fil-A's Worst Meal Deal Comes Down To One Big Problem
While you'd think an establishment that revolves around chicken would be at the top of our ranking of popular fast food fried chicken chains, we were surprised when Chick-fil-A fell startlingly short. Its chicken strip combo in particular was found to be a bit lacking in flavor, and the amount of fries overwhelmed the amount of chicken, but the main problem was the cost of it all. Prices can (and do!) vary between locations, but a three-piece chicken strip combo meal will generally run you anywhere between $10 and $14. Sure, it comes with a drink and fries, but the focal point is supposed to be the chicken. And for just three small strips of it, the cost doesn't really feel justified. This may be a more recent problem, too. Chick-fil-A customers have complained for the past few years that the chain's portion sizes have gotten smaller while prices have increased.
Still, it's possible that there is some confusion about how big so-called "chicken tenders" are actually supposed to be. Chick-fil-A does advertise its strips as "tenders," but the reality is that, traditionally at least, chicken tenders are larger than chicken fingers. Chick-fil-A may have its own definitions, though, with its chicken strips toeing the line between typical tenders and fingers in size. Either way, if you go to the store expecting large, diner-sized chicken tenders at a similar price point, you're going to wind up disappointed.
What's actually a good deal at Chick-fil-A?
Still craving Chick-fil-A chicken? The chain topped customer satisfaction surveys in 2024 as well as 2025, so you're not alone. However, the top marks come largely from Chick-fil-A's attentive service and polite staff rather than actual food quality or value. Since the chicken strips may not be the best deal at its price (the three-count still averages around $7 even without the meal combo), what actually is a good deal there?
A lot of this is going to hinge on your personal budget and taste preferences, but the most affordable combo is the simple Chick-fil-A sandwich meal, which will cost you between $8 and $11, depending on the zip code you're in. It may not be the fanciest sandwich on the menu, but you'll still get fries and a drink while fulfilling that chicken craving in a tasty sandwich. The piece of chicken used on the sandwich is made with breast meat (rather than tenderloin) and is thicker than the individual strips as well, which is nice. A lot of customers also recommend joining the chain's rewards program and using the Chick-fil-A app to spot special savings and deals throughout the year.
Fast food chicken deals that offer more bang for your buck
So, where should you go if you want to get better value? Again, your choices are going to depend on your personal preferences — as we've come to find with all of our fast food chicken nugget and tender rankings, there are notable differences in flavor, texture, and seasonings. But if you're looking strictly for deals, then there are a few places that stand out above the rest. For example, KFC has more combo options than a lot of the competition, and you can get a three-piece meal between $12 and $16. That may sound like it's more than Chick-fil-A, but this version comes with a biscuit, drink, and two sides.
Popeyes likewise has a great deal, offering three pieces of chicken for just $5. The combo meal version is comparable in price to Chick-fil-A, though.
Then there's Dave's Hot Chicken, a relative newcomer to the fast food chicken scene. You can get two sizeable tenders here along with pickles, fries, dipping sauce, and a piece of bread for between $11 and $13. You can also control how hot you want it and add further customizations like cheese, which just isn't a thing at Chick-fil-A.
The real lesson here? While the costs across the board may seem comparable, it's always worth paying close attention to what each chicken combo comes with, as well as the chicken itself.