Yes, The Beer Mile Race Is A Real (And Boozy) Sporting Challenge: Here's How It Works

Beer is basically bread. Both are made with grains, yeast, water, and sugar — you can even make bread using beer as an ingredient. Sure, the hops and alcohol in beer change things quite a bit, but the brew has been referred to as "liquid bread" for at least 100 years for good reason. Like bread, beer has a substantial amount of carbs: a single slice of white bread contains 14 grams of carbohydrates, whereas a 12-ounce serving of Corona contains just under the same amount. All that energy has to go somewhere when you're done chugging a can, and a group of seven friends in Canada figured out the best way possible.

In 1989, future Olympian Graham Hood and his friends created the Beer Mile, a boozy athletic challenge that combines the fun of drinking beer and the even greater fun of trying to run while you're buzzed. The most basic rule is simple: Chug a 12-ounce beer, run a lap on a quarter-mile track, then repeat both steps until you've consumed four beers and run a full mile. And because this is a race, whoever manages to do it all the fastest is declared the winner.

Word about the competition spread over the course of the next few years. By 1993, the Beer Mile had gotten so popular that it developed a formal set of rules. Five years later, an American university student, Patrick Butler, established beermile.com, which eventually became the official hub of all Beer Mile-related information, from rules to records. Today, over 4,500 Beer Mile events have been held across the globe.