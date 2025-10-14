This Is The US State That Drinks The Most Coffee. (Your First Guess Is Probably Wrong)
The U.S. is a nation of coffee drinkers. It remains the top beverage — even beating out bottled water – for 66% of Americans, who drink it daily (according to the National Coffee Association, an industry trade group). When you think of coffee-chugging states, perhaps you imagine it's centered in places such as New York City, where everyone seems to have a bodega coffee in those ubiquitous blue-and-white paper cups as they hurry along. Maybe you think of Washington since Seattle has such a thriving coffee scene and has birthed such behemoth businesses as Starbucks. You'd be wrong; the state that tops the charts for coffee consumption is Michigan.
Yes, residents in The Wolverine State consume an average of 2.52 cups of coffee a day, a stat that places them at No. 1 (according to a recent survey conducted by U.S. company SimpleTexting). That's nearly double the consumption of Utah, the state with the lowest coffee consumption at 1.29 cups a day. Michigan's favorite specialty coffee is espresso, which jacks up the caffeine level even more (according to the site Coffeeness, which analyzed Google search data). Michigan is home to some outstanding coffee companies, but are they really the top consumers of coffee in the country?
Does Michigan actually top the list?
Michigan is home to one of the best coffee roasters in America, Madcap Coffee Company, that's been keeping Michiganders happy and caffeinated since 2008 with its locations in Grand Rapids, Detroit, and Leland. The state boasts some other outstanding coffee companies as well, from RoosRoast Coffee in Ann Arbor in the south to Java Joe's Cafe in St. Ignace in the north. Still, we need to look at the data more closely to determine if Michigan truly tops the list. SimpleTexting surveyed 3,215 U.S. adults for the study, which is considered a statistically significant sample size. But the survey didn't get enough data from Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming to include those states.
Then there's the problem of other analyses on coffee consumption by state that came up with different numbers altogether. One by Coventry Direct, which surveyed over 2,000 respondents in October 2023, placed Delaware at the top of the heap with an average of 2.2 cups of joe a day. Another site, Cornercoffeestore.com, gave the top spot to Alabama — Michigan didn't even make it into the top 10. However, that site didn't provide any information on how it made its determination. In the end, it appears the survey that has Michigan in the pole position for coffee consumption may be the most reliable. Still, it's surprising that not even the states with underrated coffee cities, such as Madison, Wisconsin, much less New York or Washington state, earned the title.