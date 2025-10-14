This Is The US State That Drinks The Most Coffee. (Your First Guess Is Probably Wrong)

The U.S. is a nation of coffee drinkers. It remains the top beverage — even beating out bottled water – for 66% of Americans, who drink it daily (according to the National Coffee Association, an industry trade group). When you think of coffee-chugging states, perhaps you imagine it's centered in places such as New York City, where everyone seems to have a bodega coffee in those ubiquitous blue-and-white paper cups as they hurry along. Maybe you think of Washington since Seattle has such a thriving coffee scene and has birthed such behemoth businesses as Starbucks. You'd be wrong; the state that tops the charts for coffee consumption is Michigan.

Yes, residents in The Wolverine State consume an average of 2.52 cups of coffee a day, a stat that places them at No. 1 (according to a recent survey conducted by U.S. company SimpleTexting). That's nearly double the consumption of Utah, the state with the lowest coffee consumption at 1.29 cups a day. Michigan's favorite specialty coffee is espresso, which jacks up the caffeine level even more (according to the site Coffeeness, which analyzed Google search data). Michigan is home to some outstanding coffee companies, but are they really the top consumers of coffee in the country?