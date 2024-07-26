9 Underrated Coffee Cities In The US

There are lots of tips for brewing a great cup of coffee and gadgets for making better coffee at home, but there's still something special about sipping a properly made cup in a coffee shop or café. What makes a good coffee city is not just the number of coffee shops, but the amount of independent roasters that focus on roasting single-origin coffees. A good roaster is known to source from organic and sustainable farms around the world. Therefore, a good coffee city should have cafés that can not only pull that perfect espresso shot and make a well-balanced latte, but also take pride in brewing the seemingly simple black cup.

The following underrated coffee cities were chosen based on the writer's personal experience visiting these cities. To determine which cities are worth visiting for their coffee culture, the writer also considered awards that these cities' coffee shops have garnered in recent years coupled with statistical studies. Without further ado, let's begin our caffeine-packed trip around the country.