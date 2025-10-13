This Is Why Bacon Tastes So Much Better At Restaurants

Crunchy, crispy, and undeniably delicious thanks to its high glutamate content, bacon is the ultimate snack and guilty pleasure. Whether crumbled on top of a mouthwatering Cobb salad or placed next to a stack of pancakes coated in maple syrup, bacon just has a way of making every meal better. But no matter how hard you try to nail the flavor at home, it always seems to taste just a little better when you eat out.

Robert Cornett, executive chef at Rancho de los Caballeros, revealed in an exclusive conversation with Chowhound that there's a good reason behind this. It turns out that experience plays a big role in why bacon tastes better at restaurants. "Most things taste better at a restaurant, to an extent," he said. "It's the practice that makes perfect. We know what our product is, what we like, and more importantly, what the customer expects."

Besides using high-quality ingredients, creative combinations, and refined techniques, most restaurants also rely on commercial equipment that makes large batches far more consistently than anything made at home. "We understand the importance of time, how long to cook, how long to rest, and when it's ready to be served," Cornett pointed out.