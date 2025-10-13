Miami Pizza Has A Style Of Its Own — Here's Why It's So Unique
When it comes to the most commonly ordered cuisines, pizza tops international charts. According to a 2023 survey by pizza oven manufacturer Gozney, around a third of the U.S. population indulges weekly. That considered, it's likely you've already tried a classic New York style pizza, and surely an authentic Italian version, maybe even a deep dish from Chicago. But, for those who've never tried a Cuban pizza, this is an entirely different experience, and you can find it in Miami.
If you're feeling as if you've grown bored of the all-too-known Margherita, or ham and pineapple — Cuban pizza should be next on your list. These pizzas are made with plump, thick dough. Drawing on slightly savory, sweet flavors, Cuban pizza is tied together with the aromatic qualities of Gouda and mozzarella cheese. Enjoyers will find that the cheese is also sprinkled over the entire pizza, instead of ending at the crust. Though this might all sound pretty familiar, toppings can be a bit different than what you're used to on a standard pie.
Miami boasts an array of Cuban pizzas that come dressed with toppings you may not have seen before, which is why it joins the list of regional pizza toppings worth taking a road trip for. You can expect classic meats like ground beef and chorizo alongside caramelized onions, fried plantains, and pineapple. If that doesn't sound too different to what you're accustomed to, these pies can also be served with unexpected ingredients like lobster and bananas. Additionally, instead of sitting directly on top of melted cheese and sauce, the toppings are actually covered in a thick final layer of cheese and then baked down, sandwiched between the chewy layers.
Other iconic dishes to try in Miami
Miami is known for a wide range of iconic dishes that are well-loved nationwide. In fact Miami was ranked by WalletHub as the 2025 foodie capital of the United States. You'll be pleased to know that there are many Miami-centric meals outside the world of Cuban pizzas to try next time you visit. The culinary scene boasts all kinds of street foods, and fresh seafood, as well as many frozen drinks. You'll be sure to find yourself tempted to make the trip down for at least one of these Florida classics.
Conch fritters are among the many meals that Miami is known for. This type of shellfish dish has roots in the Bahamas and is available with a Miami twist throughout the city. Local styles of the dish usually combine conch meat, beer batter, and veggies. The dish also has a dipping sauce. If seafood isn't for you, try going a Cuban direction once more, but this time in the form of a specialty burger, available at many establishments across the city. Miami-style Cuban burgers are usually spiced and come with crispy thin fries on top and a kicky frita sauce.
Frozen lemonade is another iconic Miami staple, and it nicely pairs with the state's consistent sunshine and salty air. Next time you're visiting, be sure to try the tart, refreshing qualities of this drink. It's just about guaranteed to help tame the heat. One especially famous place to find this drink is at A.C.'s Icees, which is somewhat of an institution located in the city's popular David Kennedy Park. And if you're in the market for frozen cocktails, you'll have to find your way to the unmistakably iconic Miami Vice drink.