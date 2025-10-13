Miami Pizza Has A Style Of Its Own — Here's Why It's So Unique

When it comes to the most commonly ordered cuisines, pizza tops international charts. According to a 2023 survey by pizza oven manufacturer Gozney, around a third of the U.S. population indulges weekly. That considered, it's likely you've already tried a classic New York style pizza, and surely an authentic Italian version, maybe even a deep dish from Chicago. But, for those who've never tried a Cuban pizza, this is an entirely different experience, and you can find it in Miami.

If you're feeling as if you've grown bored of the all-too-known Margherita, or ham and pineapple — Cuban pizza should be next on your list. These pizzas are made with plump, thick dough. Drawing on slightly savory, sweet flavors, Cuban pizza is tied together with the aromatic qualities of Gouda and mozzarella cheese. Enjoyers will find that the cheese is also sprinkled over the entire pizza, instead of ending at the crust. Though this might all sound pretty familiar, toppings can be a bit different than what you're used to on a standard pie.

Miami boasts an array of Cuban pizzas that come dressed with toppings you may not have seen before, which is why it joins the list of regional pizza toppings worth taking a road trip for. You can expect classic meats like ground beef and chorizo alongside caramelized onions, fried plantains, and pineapple. If that doesn't sound too different to what you're accustomed to, these pies can also be served with unexpected ingredients like lobster and bananas. Additionally, instead of sitting directly on top of melted cheese and sauce, the toppings are actually covered in a thick final layer of cheese and then baked down, sandwiched between the chewy layers.