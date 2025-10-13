3 Ingredients Turn Dr Pepper Into A Fancy Fall Fizz You Don't Want To Miss

Especially since Texas has a special museum dedicated to Dr Pepper, it's no surprise that DP fans near and far always seem to find new ways to enjoy this popular soda. For example, while you might naturally attribute fall flavors like pumpkin, salted caramel, and maple to predictable drinks like hot coffee and milkshakes, cans of crisp Dr Pepper can also benefit from a fancy autumn-inspired upgrade. Instead of testing the best and worst pumpkin spice creamers from your neighborhood grocery store, try combining Dr Pepper with heavy whipping cream, maple syrup, and salt. TikTok creator @amandamae_home prepares this drink by pouring Dr Pepper over ice and serving it with a few spoonfuls of freshly blended maple-kissed whipped cream and salt on top.

@amandamae_home This combo... you need to make it 🍁 Salted maple cold foam and Dr Pepper might be my new favorite combo for cozy season. This was SO good! If you love maple flavored treats and Dr Pepper then you need to give this dirty soda a try! Combine 5 tablespoons of heavy whipping cream with 2 tablespoons maple syrup and a good sprinkling of sea salt. Use a hand frother and whip until it's a thicker consistency. You want it fluffy enough to where you have to spoon it onto your Dr Pepper. Add ice and Dr Pepper to your glass and top with the salted maple whipped topping. Sprinkle a little ground nutmeg on top and enjoy! Cheers 🧡 #drpepper #dirtydrpepper #falldrinks #dirtysoda #coldfoam ♬ a u t u m n – lils

Better yet, preparing this seasonal beverage hack takes little to no time. Instead of using the same full-size electric mixer you use to make cookies, add the heavy cream, maple syrup, and salt to a tall bowl and whip the ingredients with a handheld mixing tool like the Zulay Kitchen Powerful Milk Frother Wand. Whip the combined mixture until the cream thickens but is still somewhat loose. This way, when you add a few dollops to your glass of freshly-poured Dr Pepper, the cream slowly floats down into your soda. You're left with a delightful combination of fizzy Dr Pepper, sweetened maple cream, and a touch of balanced salt in a creamy fall beverage with a carbonated kick.