Make Your Own Pop-Tarts At Home. All You Need Is A Premade Pie Crust

The hardest part about making any sort of hand pie from scratch, like a Pop Tart, is getting the dough to just the right consistency. This is where pre-made dough comes in clutch. It's got the perfect moisture balance, and it's already rolled out to the ideal thickness. Just cut two layers to size and put whatever you want in between. There are, however, a few pitfalls to be aware of when you're ready to make the filling.

First, make sure that whatever filling you use isn't too runny. Think of the texture of a store-bought Pop Tart; the beauty of it is that you can eat it with one hand, and that's what you want to achieve with your own homemade version. If you're using fresh fruit, chop it into small pieces or pulse it in the food processor and add a teaspoon of flour or cornstarch. When the mixture heats up in the oven or toaster oven, the extra starch will gelatinize and thicken the mixture. This also works for fillings like Nutella, or pistachio cream (yes, you can make a Dubai chocolate-style Pop Tart).

Also, make sure that the seams all around the Pop Tart are properly sealed so that the filling doesn't spill out when it's in the oven. A simple egg wash brushed around the edges of the layers before they're pressed together helps a lot, plus you can use the leftover for the top of the pastry.