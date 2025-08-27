What's The Deal With All Those Holes In Pop-Tarts, Anyways?

Pop-Tarts are one of the most well-known breakfast foods around, but there is one feature that seems to confuse some people: the small holes poked across the border of each pastry. From the best to the worst Pop-Tart flavors, every single one is marked with those tiny dots. But they're not just there as a quirky design or by accident. In the baking world, these little holes are known as docker holes, or docker pins, and they serve to vent steam.

When dough is subjected to heat, the water in it evaporates as steam. If the steam has no place to escape, the developing pressure will cause the pastry to puff, bubble, or burst. That's fine for some baked goods, such as croissants and puff pastries, but that's a disaster for a Pop-Tart, which is supposed to be cooked flat and evenly. Bakers make small vent holes in their dough so that the steam has a place to exit, instead of exploding in your toaster. The small tool used to make these holes is called a dough docker. You can find this process in things besides Pop-Tarts, as well, like crackers, flatbreads, and pizza dough. Another important detail is texture. Those holes make sure the pastry toast more evenly, so you can get a flaky bite instead of a chewy or gummy one.