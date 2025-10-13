The Old School Cafeteria-Style Chicago Restaurant That Is A Favorite Of President Obama
Former President Barack Obama has called many places home, from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Washington D.C. and even Jakarta, Indonesia. However, there's one place Obama holds particularly dear: Chicago. Often known as The Second City, Chicago is second to none to those who love it, especially when it comes to its food. This is an aspect of the city the former president knows well. Obama loves the city's tavern-style thin-crust pizza and despises ketchup on hot dogs (a true Chicagoan opinion).
Then there's Valois Cafeteria, a mainstay of Hyde Park, the Obamas' Chicago neighborhood. Valois (rhymes with noise) has been a Chicago staple for over 100 years. Valois offers customers a quick, easy, cafeteria-style dining experience and a cozy, no-frills atmosphere that feels so authentic to Chicago's humble, working-class ethos. What you'll find at Valois are delicious diner classics, such as pancakes, hash browns, eggs, omelets, and Reuben sandwiches. It's the perfect place to grab breakfast or lunch but not dinner, as they're only open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Just be sure to bring cash, as the establishment doesn't accept cards.
It's one of Obama's absolute favorite spots in the Windy City, and for good reason. He often visited this neighborhood staple during his time in the city, where he worked as a community organizer before heading to law school. He loved it so much that he returned several times during his turn as president. If you're curious what Obama orders at the famed eatery, you don't have to do any guesswork, as the restaurant has a menu board featuring the former POTUS's favorite meals.
What Obama likes to order at Valois Cafeteria
It turns out former President Barack Obama quite likes steak. His menu board, which still seems to be up at the restaurant, features both New York strip steak and eggs as well as a steak omelette served with American cheese. Beyond steak, other items on the list of Obama's favorites include pancakes, eggs with bacon or sausage, a Mediterranean omelette, and an egg white omelette (perhaps a result of wife Michelle Obama's nutrition-focused influence).
But if you really want to eat like Barack Obama for the day, there are a few other Chicago gems you'll want to visit. R.J. Grunts is another Obama family favorite, offering a long menu of burgers and sandwiches as well as a splendid salad bar. He's also a fan of Italian Fiesta Pizza, which serves fresh, crisp, Chicago tavern-style thin-crust pizza, one of the former president's favorites. As for other Obama-approved spots, there is a whole world to explore (literally), from his and Michelle's favored salt air margarita at José Andrés' D.C. staple Oyamel to Hawaii's Island Snow shave ice.
Still, the simple, comfort food-rich menu of Valois might just be the key to understanding the former president. It reflects his chosen hometown's unique, culturally rich, and unpretentious nature. And perhaps by visiting each spot, you can get a taste for Obama's love for the city he called home before becoming president, his love for which is as deep as the dish of its other famed pizza.