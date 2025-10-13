The Old School Cafeteria-Style Chicago Restaurant That Is A Favorite Of President Obama

Former President Barack Obama has called many places home, from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Washington D.C. and even Jakarta, Indonesia. However, there's one place Obama holds particularly dear: Chicago. Often known as The Second City, Chicago is second to none to those who love it, especially when it comes to its food. This is an aspect of the city the former president knows well. Obama loves the city's tavern-style thin-crust pizza and despises ketchup on hot dogs (a true Chicagoan opinion).

Then there's Valois Cafeteria, a mainstay of Hyde Park, the Obamas' Chicago neighborhood. Valois (rhymes with noise) has been a Chicago staple for over 100 years. Valois offers customers a quick, easy, cafeteria-style dining experience and a cozy, no-frills atmosphere that feels so authentic to Chicago's humble, working-class ethos. What you'll find at Valois are delicious diner classics, such as pancakes, hash browns, eggs, omelets, and Reuben sandwiches. It's the perfect place to grab breakfast or lunch but not dinner, as they're only open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Just be sure to bring cash, as the establishment doesn't accept cards.

It's one of Obama's absolute favorite spots in the Windy City, and for good reason. He often visited this neighborhood staple during his time in the city, where he worked as a community organizer before heading to law school. He loved it so much that he returned several times during his turn as president. If you're curious what Obama orders at the famed eatery, you don't have to do any guesswork, as the restaurant has a menu board featuring the former POTUS's favorite meals.