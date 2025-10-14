The Type Of Ice You Use For Iced Coffee Matters And This Option Is The Worst
"Iced, iced coffee (too cold)." Those lyrics don't sound quite right, do they? Probably because they aren't the actual lyrics to Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby," but also because the thought of iced coffee being too cold is, frankly, preposterous. That signature chill, that rattling of ice cubes, and that crisp taste is the whole point of the drink. Along with the beans, fineness of your bean grind, the brewing method, and the flavorings added, ice is a central component of what makes a truly delicious drink. Using the right ice cube can keep your coffee cool while also preventing dilution, while the wrong kind can melt too quickly, turning your mid-day treat into a cruel reminder of life's little disappointments.
What is the optimal ice shape for iced coffee, and which should you avoid? For guidance on this issue, Chowhound spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, an ex-barista and the founder of Home Coffee Expert. According to Woodburn-Simmonds, the most important component of picking out ice cubes comes down to size. "Different-sized ice cubes melt at different speeds, depending on their surface area to volume ratio," he exclusively said. He continued, noting that "large ice cubes will melt slower but also chill the coffee less. Crushed ice will melt very quickly but chill the coffee very fast at the same time." Essentially, you're choosing the best balance between preserving your coffee's flavor and keeping your drink crisp and cold.
So, what kind of cubes does Woodburn-Simmonds prefer for coffee? "Generally, large-ish, square ice cubes work well for iced coffee," he suggested. "Large enough that they don't melt instantly and give you watery coffee but with enough surface area to actually chill the drink down."
More on ice shapes and sizes
Crushed is Matt Woodburn-Simmonds' least favorite ice shape. He noted that it "melts nearly instantly, and they usually fill your cup to the top, so there's only about two ounces of actual drink in there. A small amount of watery coffee isn't anyone's idea of a good time." Of course, there is a lot of gray area between "large-ish" and crushed ice. So let's get into more ice cube shape and size specifics to help you choose the best possible cube. For starters, it's important to note that Woodburn-Simmonds prefers "large-ish" cubes, and not large cubes.
Don't break out your whiskey ice cubes or spheres. These ice cubes are about two inches in length. Ice cubes that big will not efficiently cool your iced coffee. Instead, opt for standard sized cubes, which are about an inch in length. These will melt slower than crushed ice while also efficiently cooling your drink. It's also important to keep in mind the ice's shape. Something like a crescent cube, which is thinner than a standard cube, with a rounded top, will cool your coffee even faster than cubed ice, thanks to its smaller surface area, while also having a relatively slow melting rate. Nugget ice is also a popular choice, and is easily chewable, but should only be used on already cold coffee drinks. Ultimately, the ice you choose is up to personal preference.
Keeping your iced coffee cold and flavorful
Even with the most ideal ice cube shape and size, melting is inevitable. This can be quite the conundrum for those who want the most concentrated flavor possible. So what are flavor-focused iced coffee enjoyers to do? Well, there is one way to have your ice and drink it, too. If you're worried about your iced coffee flavor diluting, try making ice cubes out of coffee rather than water (in fact, its just one of many ways to add flavor to ice). This is a simple tip, yes, but incredibly effective. Simply pre-brew coffee using the same beans as your iced coffee, then pour into an ice cube tray and freeze overnight. By the next morning, your ice will be ready to use.
If you're a fan of flavored coffee, or creamer infused coffee, you can also mix creamers and sweeteners into your ice tray coffee so that the flavors remain balanced to your liking. You can also add different syrups to your ice tray coffee and creamer mix. This will turn your usual iced coffee into a flavor-changing delight. For example, you can make a mocha flavored iced latte at home, and add peppermint syrup to your coffee ice. Over the course of your drinking experience, this drink will go from being mocha to peppermint mocha in no time. Of course, this is just one of many flavor fusing options. You can experiment to your heart's delight (just make sure to keep hydrated between cups of joe).