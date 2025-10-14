The Type Of Ice You Use For Iced Coffee Matters And This Option Is The Worst

"Iced, iced coffee (too cold)." Those lyrics don't sound quite right, do they? Probably because they aren't the actual lyrics to Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby," but also because the thought of iced coffee being too cold is, frankly, preposterous. That signature chill, that rattling of ice cubes, and that crisp taste is the whole point of the drink. Along with the beans, fineness of your bean grind, the brewing method, and the flavorings added, ice is a central component of what makes a truly delicious drink. Using the right ice cube can keep your coffee cool while also preventing dilution, while the wrong kind can melt too quickly, turning your mid-day treat into a cruel reminder of life's little disappointments.

What is the optimal ice shape for iced coffee, and which should you avoid? For guidance on this issue, Chowhound spoke to Matt Woodburn-Simmonds, an ex-barista and the founder of Home Coffee Expert. According to Woodburn-Simmonds, the most important component of picking out ice cubes comes down to size. "Different-sized ice cubes melt at different speeds, depending on their surface area to volume ratio," he exclusively said. He continued, noting that "large ice cubes will melt slower but also chill the coffee less. Crushed ice will melt very quickly but chill the coffee very fast at the same time." Essentially, you're choosing the best balance between preserving your coffee's flavor and keeping your drink crisp and cold.

So, what kind of cubes does Woodburn-Simmonds prefer for coffee? "Generally, large-ish, square ice cubes work well for iced coffee," he suggested. "Large enough that they don't melt instantly and give you watery coffee but with enough surface area to actually chill the drink down."