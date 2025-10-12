What Are The Best Mason Jars To Use When Preparing Fermented Foods?

Mason jars are fascinating, chameleon-like household items that work as a vase, a mug, and even storage for almost any kind of dish you have in mind. Whether you're using them for meal prepping (it's the genius way Martha Stewart utilizes Mason jars) or brewing fermented foods, they can be your ride-or-die in the kitchen — as long as you use the right size, shape, and so on. To that end, Chowhound spoke with Marisa McClellan, creator of Food in Jars, a website dedicated to canning, pickling, and home preserving recipes, to figure out the best kind for all your fermenting projects.

"The size of the Mason jar really depends on what you're making," she exclusively told us. For instance, 16 ounces can work when you're making hot sauce (fermentation is the flavor powerhouse technique hot sauce needs) in a modest serving. Meanwhile, McClellan recommends using a half-gallon jar if you're making sauerkraut with four to five pounds of cabbage. The shape also comes into play. "I find that wide-mouth jars are almost always better for fermentation. The larger mouth allows you to really pack the veg into the jar, and many fermentation accessories are designed to fit wide-mouth jars," McClellan advises. As far as putting light pressure on your ingredients goes, which keeps them soaked in brine, using a quarter- or half-pint jar does the trick without the need for fermentation weights. This size fits perfectly well inside wide-mouth containers, from pints to half-gallons.