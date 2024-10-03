What Is Hamburger Soup, And How Is It Different Than Chili?

Hamburger soup is a hearty dish chock full of ground beef and vegetables in a beef broth that's a perfect dinner for those colder days in late fall and winter. And while hamburger soup shares some similar ingredients with chili — like tomatoes, ground beef, onions, garlic, and sometimes beans– it has some distinctive differences as well. One big difference is what you'll find in hamburger soup that you're not going to find in chili. For instance, our slow-cooker chili recipe has green peppers, onions, and canned tomatoes. But you're not going to find potatoes, green beans, or peas in this recipe or any other typical chili dish as you would in hamburger soup.

Hamburger soup is much more forgiving when it comes to added vegetables than chili. That's why Ree Drummond, host of the Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman," dubs it "clean out the fridge soup." Other additions that are often found in hamburger soup that would shock a chili lover include pasta, such as elbow macaroni, and even barley. Beyond this, there are even more differences between these two dishes.