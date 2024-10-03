What Is Hamburger Soup, And How Is It Different Than Chili?
Hamburger soup is a hearty dish chock full of ground beef and vegetables in a beef broth that's a perfect dinner for those colder days in late fall and winter. And while hamburger soup shares some similar ingredients with chili — like tomatoes, ground beef, onions, garlic, and sometimes beans– it has some distinctive differences as well. One big difference is what you'll find in hamburger soup that you're not going to find in chili. For instance, our slow-cooker chili recipe has green peppers, onions, and canned tomatoes. But you're not going to find potatoes, green beans, or peas in this recipe or any other typical chili dish as you would in hamburger soup.
Hamburger soup is much more forgiving when it comes to added vegetables than chili. That's why Ree Drummond, host of the Food Network show "The Pioneer Woman," dubs it "clean out the fridge soup." Other additions that are often found in hamburger soup that would shock a chili lover include pasta, such as elbow macaroni, and even barley. Beyond this, there are even more differences between these two dishes.
Other differences between hamburger soup and chili
Another important distinction between hamburger soup and chili is in the dish's name: soup. A soup is thinner or brothier than chili, which falls under the category of a stew since it has a lower liquid content than soup. Another difference between these two dishes are the spices that go into them. Chili by its very name makes you think of spicy ingredients like chili powder and hot paprika. Even some secret ingredients for chili – like cocoa, hot sauce, and coffee — wouldn't likely be found in hamburger soup, which may include black pepper and a dash of cayenne for a touch of heat.
Finally, the kind of ground beef used in these dishes is often different. Many hamburger soup recipes call for lean ground beef, either 85% lean to 15% fat or leaner, while chili often includes ground chuck, which can have a fat ratio of 80% lean to 20% fat. This makes sense since chili is thicker and better able to incorporate the fat. Hamburger soup and chili may seem similar at first blush, but each of these dishes have their own unique qualities that will have you wanting to cook up both as soon as the temperature drops.