Marcella Hazan's White Bean Soup Comes Together In Just 15 Minutes (With Just 5 Ingredients)

Just like her magic three-ingredient tomato sauce, Marcella Hazan's white bean soup is one of those dishes that proves that great cooking doesn't need time or a cart of specialty groceries. In her book, "Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking," she prepares this soup with only five key ingredients: Olive oil, garlic, broth, white beans, and parsley. The garlic is sautéed in a half-cup of olive oil for richness, then the beans and stock are added to simmer for a few minutes. Next, the beans are scooped with a ladle, puréed, and returned to the pot. This gives the soup a silky thickness without needing to include starch or cream, and it helps the soup to retain its color before adding the chopped parsley at the end.

The whole recipe comes together in around 15 minutes if you use store-bought chicken broth and canned beans that don't require soaking. Of course, you can put in extra effort in exchange for an even more refined final product. For example, it's often argued that homemade broth is superior to store-bought. This doesn't require much work, but you'll need time for it to simmer, and a longer list of ingredients (including leftover store-bought rotisserie chicken). You can also just buy a fancier stock, too — the liquid version in cartons is usually considered superior to the powdered form, although some swear by concentrates like Better Than Bouillon. However you prepare the broth, you'll want to serve this white bean soup with some crusty bread to soak it all up.