The Tell-Tale Sign Your Pint Of Ice Cream Melted And Refroze (And Why It Matters)
Ice cream makers must consider many elements when formulating recipes. There are questions about types of dairy, ratios of liquid to sugar, levels of butterfat, and, of course, all-important flavorings. But there is one thing that isn't up for debate — a dealbreaker ingredient that is perhaps the most important one in the ice cream eating experience and happens to be totally free: air.
Air is the critical component that gives ice cream its signature soft, light, and fluffy qualities. While it may not cost a thing, it is something manufacturers must work to create through their processes. And even if you've never seen air on an ice cream ingredient list, you'll certainly notice its absence if it isn't there or when some of it has been lost. Unfortunately, it often goes missing when ice cream has been melted and refrozen.
Perhaps more than many other products, ice cream is tricky to transport expediently. The supply chain from the facility to freezer shelves at your grocery store is riddled with points during which the frozen dessert will be moved and experience changes in temperature. Ice cream is technically a frozen foam, so when it melts, it deflates and becomes dense and hard. If you've ever opened a pint or carton of ice cream to find that it feels more like a solid milky ice cube than a fluffy cloud and it doesn't fill the whole container, it's likely lost its air. This is a problem for multiple reasons.
Issues with airless ice cream
For one thing, ice cream melting and refreezing impacts how easy and pleasant it is to eat. There are a number of factors that contribute to ice cream's scoop-ability, one of which is air. Trying to scoop ice cream without it is a fool's errand; it won't be soft and creamy enough for your spoon or even a special tool to easily cut through. When you do finally manage to transfer some to a bowl, it may taste cloyingly sweet or heavy. Ice cream is churned with that airiness in mind (to varying levels, as evidenced in the difference between gelato and ice cream). When it's not present to mitigate the flavor distribution to your palate, you're getting a direct hit of sugar and fat. Melted and refrozen ice cream can also be gritty in texture or emit an unpleasant aroma, so keep your senses alert for those issues.
While it is possible to churn your ice cream back to life if you happen to have a machine at home, it's not a good idea. This deflated dessert can pose a health risk thanks to that temperature fluctuation. If your treat has picked up some harmful bacteria in transit, it can even live on in the freezer. So, whether you're working your way through the many flavors of Ben & Jerry's or hoping to make thick, creamy milkshakes, make sure your ice cream integrity hasn't been compromised. Not even the most delicious flavor is worth the risk.