The 1980s Chain That Was Ahead Of Its Time (And Unfortunately Couldn't Make It)

The fast food and fast casual dining scene is always in flux. New chains rise to the top and fall by the wayside just as quickly. Trends flicker past and then disappear into the night (and there's always at least one chain trying to make pretzel buns happen). Knowing when to pursue an idea and when to hold off is one of the most important skills a business can have. Many chains have introduced frankly innovative foods that landed flat simply because they were ahead of their time. Such is the case with a now long defunct fast food chain called D'Lites.

So-called "healthy" fast food and fast casual food options are now pretty ubiquitous. Chains such as Sweetgreen, Cava, and Chipotle all offer calorie-conscious, vegetable-forward options in a cultural landscape that has put an increased focus on nutrition. Unfortunately, this was not the case in the 1980s when D'Lites took the scene. Of course, the '80s did see an uptick in diet foods. However, it was also a golden era of intense fast food competition. Menus were rich in burgers, fries, and pizzas. D'Lites, which first opened in 1981, attempted to bring lighter dining options to customers by offering lean meat burgers on whole wheat buns, a salad bar (which was, admittedly, very on trend for the 1980s), and an array of food and drink options that made its health-focused concept feel anything but limited. However, by 1986, the chain had filed for bankruptcy and was defunct by the end of the decade.