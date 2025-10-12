Why This Beloved Italian Restaurant Chain Filed For Bankruptcy

When it first opened in 2007, Italian bistro chain Pinstripes had a unique concept, mixing up casual dining with menu options like wood-fired pizza and craft cocktails with family-friendly (yet not overly kid-centric) entertainment in the form of bowling and bocce at its restaurants. The idea seems to have worked for a decade or so, but apparently no longer: In early September 2025, Pinstripes filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, allowing it to restructure, so it hasn't totally vanished yet.

Back in 2019, Pinstripes set its sights on opening over 100 restaurants across the country, and possibly internationally. By 2024, it hit 18 locations and was listed on the stock exchange, but neither of these successes would last: With its bankruptcy filing, it was forced to quickly cut back to just eight restaurants (three in Illinois and the other five scattered around the country). What partly tripped up Pinstripes was its restaurants' physically large size: They were often larger than 25,000 or even 30,000 square feet and with capacity for close to 1,000 guests, with space for patios and, of course, those games. While the games only brought in about 20% of the chain's revenue, the idea was that customers would stick around to play them, and therefore order more food and drinks while playing. Yet, getting such large restaurants up and running is an expensive endeavor, and Pinstripes took on a lot of debt to do that — so when profits fell short, it found itself far in the red.