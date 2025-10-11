Apple Cider Vinegar Is The Affordable, No-Chemical Answer To Pesky Garden Slugs

Apple cider vinegar is known for its many culinary applications, including flavoring dressings and sauces; as an all-purpose cleaner; and for its potential health benefits. You might be surprised to learn that apple cider vinegar works wonders in your garden, too.

As gardeners seek out non-toxic methods to rid their plots of pests, apple cider vinegar makes the list as a clean, sustainable, and affordable household product that can be used as a pesticide to help remove slugs. The acetic found in apple cider vinegar does the heavy lifting of removing garden slugs. The acid dehydrates the slugs, stopping them in their tracks. Apple cider vinegar actually has numerous uses to help you maintain your garden. Just be mindful not to spray undiluted vinegar directly on your plants, as the full strength of the acid might damage them.

If you're making food with apple cider vinegar, you'll probably want to choose from our list of the best store-bought apple cider vinegars that we ranked. The kind of vinegar you would apply to your garden doesn't necessarily need to be the best food-grade option available. Vinegar for use in the garden just needs to be a neat variety.