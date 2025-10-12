How To Tell If Jarred Olives Have Gone Bad

What is more exciting than the pop of the lid on a jar of olives right before the briny scent hits your nose? That's when you know you're about to do snack time and do it right. If you're an olive lover, our guide to everything you need to know about olives will help you understand more about these briny, little gems, but despite their long shelf life, even jarred olives go off. In addition to checking the sell-by date, let us break down the other ways that will let you know if your jarred olives are still edible.

Before you even open the jar, take a look at the contents. If you see some white bits floating inside the jar, do not be alarmed, this is not always an indicator that something is amiss. Instead, open up the jar and check the smell — the olives should have a pleasantly neutral and slightly salty aroma, but if they smell rancid then it's time to throw that jar out. Similarly, the texture of the brine matters, so if there's fizzing or bubbling when you open the jar you should definitely get rid of it without question. And then there are the olives themselves: They should be plump, firm, and uniform in color — if an olive is discolored or falls apart when you pick it up, don't eat it.